Judicial Sabotage? Obama Judge Blocks Trump Efficiency Reforms For Deportation Appeals

A federal judge slammed the brakes on one of the Trump administration's most aggressive moves yet to make the immigration appeals process more efficient, and he did it the night before the rule was set to go live.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, an Obama appointee in Washington, D.C., issued his ruling late Sunday, March 8, 2026, vacating the core provisions of an interim final rule from the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). The rule, scheduled to take effect the following morning, would have fundamentally restructured how the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) handles cases.

EOIR slashed the time to file a notice of appeal of an immigration judge's decision from 30 days to 10. Any issue not raised in that notice was automatically treated as waived. And unless the BIA voted within 10 days to refer a case to the full board, the appeal faced summary dismissal — end of the road, no hearing. For most appellants, that's exactly what would have happened.

And it was a critical reform. The BIA's backlog has ballooned from 37,285 pending appeals at the end of fiscal year 2015 to 202,946 by the end of fiscal year 2025. EOIR said the rule would streamline appellate review and cut through the bureaucratic paralysis that's made the immigration court system a joke. The Trump administration framed the changes as essential to its deportation mandate.

But Judge Moss couldn’t stomach efficiency when it threatened the open-borders crowd’s playbook. He vacated the heart of the rule, claiming EOIR violated the Administrative Procedure Act by skipping public comment. Moss lectured that “Issues that are so fundamental to the rights of tens of thousands of individuals (and that will guide how organizations and lawyers present their claims to the BIA) ought to be considered and addressed before - rather than after - a rule takes effect.”

Of course, that argument doesn’t exactly hold up, as agencies issue interim final rules all the time in urgent situations - like when a backlog this massive mocks the rule of law.

Moss painted the rule as a death sentence for appeals: an appellant “will almost certainly lose his case before the BIA before it even begins; in the vast majority of cases, the case will be disposed of by summary dismissal.”

Five left-wing nonprofits - Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, American Immigration Council, National Immigrant Justice Center, and two others - were responsible for the lawsuit to protect the right of illegals to back up the system.

Emilie Raber from the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights crowed, “At a time when the due process rights of immigrants are under attack, this ruling prevents the BIA from reaching the point of near self-destruction.”

This reeks of judicial activism from a lifetime appointee who answers to no one except the far left. Moss brushed aside the very crisis his ideological allies helped create. The backlog did not appear overnight. Joe Biden’s open-borders agenda fueled it for years. Voters made it clear when they elected Donald Trump that enough was enough. They wanted a course correction. They voted for border security and enforcement. They rejected bureaucratic paralysis and endless delay. Decisions like this ignore that mandate and push the country further from the accountability voters demanded.