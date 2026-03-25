Jury Finds Meta and Google Liable in Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial

A jury in Los Angeles Superior Court reached a verdict Wednesday in a major "social media addiction" personal-injury trial - finding both Meta Platforms Inc. (Instagram) and Google (YouTube) liable for harms suffered by the plaintiff.

Lawyer Mark Lanier, of the plaintiff Kaley G.M., arrives at court in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The jury awarded the plaintiff - a now-20-year-old woman identified in court filings as K.G.M. (publicly referred to as “Kaley”) - $3 million in compensatory damages, assigning 70 percent of the award to Meta and 30 percent to Google, according to Courthouse News' Hillel Aron. The verdict came after more than eight days of deliberations.

Case Details

KGM alleged that she became addicted to YouTube beginning around age 6 and to Instagram beginning around age 9. Her lawsuit claimed the companies’ platforms were defectively designed with features such as infinite scroll, algorithmic content recommendations, notifications, autoplay, and engagement-reward systems that foreseeably caused or worsened her depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, and suicidal thoughts.

"This case is about two of the richest corporations in history, who have engineered addiction in children’s brains," Lanier said in February.

TikTok and Snap Inc. settled with the plaintiff before trial for undisclosed amounts. The case against Meta and Google proceeded as the first “bellwether” trial in a massive coordinated proceeding involving approximately 1,600 similar lawsuits filed by individuals, families, and school districts.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, center, leaves the Los Angeles Superior Court after testifying in the social media trial tasked to determine whether social media giants deliberately designed their platforms to be addictive to children, in Los Angeles, on Feb. 18, 2026. Apu Gomes / AFP via Getty Images

Plaintiff attorneys argued that internal company documents showed Meta and Google were aware of the risks to minors but prioritized user engagement and revenue. Defense attorneys, meanwhile, maintained that the plaintiff’s mental-health struggles had other causes predating her social-media use and that the companies provide parental controls and safety tools. At the beginning of the trial, the jury was instructed that the companies could not be held liable merely for hosting user-generated content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The trial, presided over by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl, featured roughly one month of testimony, including from the plaintiff, mental-health experts, former platform employees, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This Los Angeles verdict follows by one day a separate March 24, 2026, decision in New Mexico in which a jury found Meta liable under the state’s Unfair Practices Act and ordered the company to pay $375 million in a consumer-protection lawsuit focused on child safety and misleading marketing. Google was not a defendant in the New Mexico case.

The K.G.M. case is one of nine selected bellwether trials expected to guide resolution of the larger litigation wave. While the verdict is not binding on other plaintiffs, it is widely expected to influence settlement discussions across the consolidated cases.

* * * Get addicted to some nice Mangoes