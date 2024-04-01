Just 38% of voters think President Ron Burgundy Joe Biden would survive a second term in office, according to a new poll by the Daily Mail and J.L. Partners.

Biden - who last month was essentially found too old and feeble to prosecute by the special counsel's office investigating his mishandling of classified information, would be 86 at the end of a second term.

If he doesn't make it, Kamala Harris would become the left's new vessel to advance policies with the stroke of a pen. To that end, 36% of those polled believe that Harris will be president by the end of the term, while 29% say they "don't know" (because they don't understand how succession works?).

When it comes to Trump, 54% are confident that he would be alive after another term in office, with 21% 'not confident.'

"Voters think Biden is too old, and they are not changing their mind," said J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson.

"The difficulty for Biden is that views of him are not shaped through events such as his State of the Union address—which people who had seen it felt was fiery—but through consumption of the hundreds of viral social media clips of Biden stumbling and slurring."

"That solid perception that he is too old feeds through to a sense he is too weak, and it is a major problem for him going into November," Johnson continued. "Frankly, they do not think he is up to the job—and that makes his re-election a much harder task."

