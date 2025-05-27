"Just Gone. Like It Never Existed": YouTube Nukes Top Canadian Political Account After State-Funded Media Complains

A Canadian YouTube channel that was dominating the platform during the country's recent election has vanished, after the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reached out to the social media giant, and branded it a 'content farm' in a Friday hit-piece.

The channel, "Real Talk Politiks," had over 300,000 subscribers and more than 70 million views in the month of April, according to ViewStats.com - making it the third-most viewed Canadian news and politics channel over the past three months.

In a Sunday thread on X, Real Talk Politiks explained:

CBC, Canada’s state-funded media just got YouTube to terminate my channel — not for breaking rules, but for having the wrong political views. CBC couldn’t compete with the content… so they tried to erase it. This is censorship in Canada. I didn’t break any rules. No strikes. No deception. Just political commentary. And yet — YouTube terminated the entire channel shortly after CBC reached out with hit-piece questions. Here’s what’s wild: I was pulling more views than CBC, which really bothered them. They clearly don’t understand how YouTube works with most of the audience outside Canada. But CBC — desperate for relevance — couldn’t stand that. So what did they do? They contacted YouTube. And not long after… the channel vanished. No real explanation. No public process. Just gone. Like it never existed. CBC and YouTube clearly don’t understand how the internet works. They think they can silence people with opposing views. But all they’ve done is expose their own fear — and their willingness to crush speech they don’t like. When state media and Big Tech team up to silence a creator because of political ideology, it’s not just censorship — it’s tyranny with a smile.

Apparently CBC pointed to an AI video of Ronald Reagan that was not properly labeled as such, prompting YouTube to justify the takedown for violations of its policies on "spam, deceptive practices and scams," which - they could have simply issued a warning for and allowed Real Talk Politiks to correct instead of completely disappearing the account.

The CBC cited University of Ottawa associate professor Elizabeth Dubois...

...who said "These types of accounts are presenting themselves as the way to get informed and they are embedding partisan perspectives typically within that information delivery," adding "So it's really causing this shift in what information people are receiving, and it's also going to force us to really reconsider what we think of as media literacy."

Heaven forbid people consume whatever media they want and form their own opinions.

The CBC is openly bragging about it - uploading a video to YouTube (comments off, of course), titled "How we shut down one of Canada's biggest news 'content farms'"

Openly bragging about getting the channel shut down too. https://t.co/SMwuiWnayT pic.twitter.com/U8jCL0k1fQ — L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) May 27, 2025

I’m actually shocked.



CBC is straight up bragging: “How we shut down one of Canada’s biggest news content farms”



This is literally the description on their YouTube channel and it shows that they get more views than them and CTV news.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/8rDSshIZQg — Mario Zelaya (@mario4thenorth) May 27, 2025

Insane!