"Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off": Citizen Heroes Confront Environmentalists' Traffic-Blocking Bull$hit

Over the past few weeks, several videos have emerged of fed-up citizens who have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to traffic-blocking environmentalists.

First, enjoy:

A furious German woman took matter into her own hands and dragged a 'Just Stop Oil' climate protester off the road by her hair after the Greta Thunberg cultists blocked a main road in Germany.



"Stand up ! What's wrong with you ? Are you insane ? Fucking c.unt !" pic.twitter.com/Z6yUiT3u39 — NoToCBDC_s (@NoToCBDC_s) July 19, 2023

This woman was FED UP with these CLUELESS climate activist!!!

pic.twitter.com/uNFA8LisEP — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 16, 2023

WATCH: Videos from this week show fed up motorists in Linz, Austria and Cologne, Germany dragging climate activists from an intersection and snatching their posters as they block traffic during a "Last Generation" protest.



People have simply had enough of this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/zEZeFrO8gz — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) January 15, 2023

This dude, totally fed up with those "climate radicals" messing up his drive, decides to become the superhero of the roads. He gracefully exits his car and starts giving those pesky environmentalists a free flight off the asphalt. pic.twitter.com/mGthMfPn4Q — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) May 19, 2023

Now, anti-environmentalists in the UK have organized into a group called "Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off," which makes it their business to confront the protesters in the street.

According to their Twitter page, a group of Just Stop Oil protesters were sitting on a sidewalk in preparation for a "slow march," in which they slowly hold up traffic, when a group of counter-protesters in orange t-shirts from "Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off" showed up.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Met With Counterprotest



🦺 Supporters of Just Stop Oil were met with a counterprotest while preparing to slow march in Elephant & Castle, but after explaining their reasoning for demanding an end to new oil and gas, the counterprotesters dispersed. pic.twitter.com/iC4Tm5cLeg — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 20, 2023

As the Daily Caller notes;

In a brief video posted to Twitter, the seated protestors can be heard making their case to their opposition. One woman even drew applause from the counter protest saying “I’d like to see how long you are willing to stand there, because this is great for us, we’re having conversations and I think it’s been so beneficial this morning being able to meet with some of you lovely people and have these conversations with you, and for us to find out why we’re here and why you’re here, because believe me we are the ordinary people and we have the power. The only thing that needs to happen now is we need to connect the dots and join together.”

After a while, the Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off group left without incident, after which the slow march proceeded. So, maybe just keep dragging people away from intersections when you see it, rather than making cute t-shirts and adding to the chaos.

Earlier this month, "Just Stop Oil" showed up at the Royal Liverpool golf event to protest, where they popped orange flares on the 17th hole. Unfortunately for them, golfer Billy Horschel grabbed one of them and ejected the twat.