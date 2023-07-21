print-icon
"Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off": Citizen Heroes Confront Environmentalists' Traffic-Blocking Bull$hit

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 21, 2023 - 09:20 PM

Over the past few weeks, several videos have emerged of fed-up citizens who have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to traffic-blocking environmentalists.

Now, anti-environmentalists in the UK have organized into a group called "Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off," which makes it their business to confront the protesters in the street.

According to their Twitter page, a group of Just Stop Oil protesters were sitting on a sidewalk in preparation for a "slow march," in which they slowly hold up traffic, when a group of counter-protesters in orange t-shirts from "Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off" showed up.

As the Daily Caller notes;

In a brief video posted to Twitter, the seated protestors can be heard making their case to their opposition. One woman even drew applause from the counter protest saying “I’d like to see how long you are willing to stand there, because this is great for us, we’re having conversations and I think it’s been so beneficial this morning being able to meet with some of you lovely people and have these conversations with you, and for us to find out why we’re here and why you’re here, because believe me we are the ordinary people and we have the power. The only thing that needs to happen now is we need to connect the dots and join together.”

After a while, the Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off group left without incident, after which the slow march proceeded. So, maybe just keep dragging people away from intersections when you see it, rather than making cute t-shirts and adding to the chaos.

Earlier this month, "Just Stop Oil" showed up at the Royal Liverpool golf event to protest, where they popped orange flares on the 17th hole. Unfortunately for them, golfer Billy Horschel grabbed one of them and ejected the twat.

