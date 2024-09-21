print-icon
Kamala Campaign Claims She's "Too Busy" To Do Any Interviews

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 - 08:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris’ campaign was directly asked by CNN why she isn’t doing any interviews, and they claimed she’s too busy.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Kamala Senior Adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms why Harris hasn’t sat down to answer any questions that voters might have, say about what on earth any of her policies are.

Bottoms responded “She’s a very busy person.”

Of course, there was zero pushback from Tapper.

The American people need to apologise for interrupting Kamala’s busy schedule with their incessant demands to know what a presidential candidate thinks.

It’s all about priorities.

Look at all the things she is busy with.

She’s busy with excuses?

Good question, lets take a look.

She’s not taking part in running the country. That duty seems to have been delegated to Jill Biden.

What she was actually doing was speaking to a poorly attended event at a performing arts center in Atlanta, Georgia. The event was downgraded to a ballroom in the center because she couldn’t fill any of the larger venues.

The room has a maximum capacity of 650.

Tens of people lined up for the event.

It was surely a much more critical use of time than an interview that would’ve reached millions.

