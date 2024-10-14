print-icon
Kamala: "This Election Is Packed With Some Stuff"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris proved once again Friday that she is in way beyond her depth, telling a crowd that the election is “packed with some stuff,” and then laughing inanely.

“So when we think about what’s at stake in this election…Whoa, it’s packed with some stuff!” Harris said, breaking into weird over the top laughter.

“It’s packed with some fundamental stuff! HA HA HA! I say rather articulately!” She then blathered.

Did her teleprompter break again?

Elsewhere during the speech, she claimed that Donald Trump is going to weaponise the DOJ against his political opponents.

Rings a bell.

She also bragged about her leadership skills and her ability to bring people together in her office, despite the fact that nearly everyone who has worked for her in the past four years has rage quit.

She has no coherent policies and never says anything of any substance.

She cannot think on her feet. How bad would that be if she somehow becomes the president of the country?

It really is a Trump must win situation.

Idiocracy is in danger of looking desirable compared to this.

Or Veep.

To quote tampon Tim Walz, We can’t afford another four years of this.

*  *  *

