Kamala: "This Election Is Packed With Some Stuff"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris proved once again Friday that she is in way beyond her depth, telling a crowd that the election is “packed with some stuff,” and then laughing inanely.

“So when we think about what’s at stake in this election…Whoa, it’s packed with some stuff!” Harris said, breaking into weird over the top laughter.

“It’s packed with some fundamental stuff! HA HA HA! I say rather articulately!” She then blathered.

KAMALA: "It's packed with some stuff! HA HA HA HA!"



She's the funniest person she knows! pic.twitter.com/nsInOBgIxq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

Did her teleprompter break again?

Kamala is imploding in Scottsdale. WOW.



“Stuff”?! — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 11, 2024

Elsewhere during the speech, she claimed that Donald Trump is going to weaponise the DOJ against his political opponents.

Rings a bell.

She also bragged about her leadership skills and her ability to bring people together in her office, despite the fact that nearly everyone who has worked for her in the past four years has rage quit.

Kamala: "The way that I like to lead, I bring folks in my office all the time and they know, I don't want any yes people."



She had a 92% staff turnover rate as Vice President. pic.twitter.com/hqy9bUPBgj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 11, 2024

She has no coherent policies and never says anything of any substance.

There is something seriously wrong with this weird woman. https://t.co/JbAnD80y7a — Motja (@MotjaB) October 11, 2024

She cannot think on her feet. How bad would that be if she somehow becomes the president of the country?

Ya know... I was originally agreeing that Trump should tone down the "Kamala has a low IQ" insults.

But as always, Trump was right and very much justified. — SteveJ777 🇺🇸 🚢 💪 (@StevieJ3210) October 11, 2024

It really is a Trump must win situation.

In other news... Kamala's brain is NOT packed with some stuff. — Debbie (@TheInlet72) October 11, 2024

Idiocracy is in danger of looking desirable compared to this.

If this was written for a comedy, it would be rejected for being too cringe and over the top... https://t.co/9Bw3OB6F8n — Ricky Roma (@RickyRoma0) October 11, 2024

Or Veep.

Articulate my arse. This woman is an absolute joke. If it wasn't so serious it might be funny but this is running for President of the United States of America. Drop out now. https://t.co/QmqEpHnC9z — L G (@LG8889664252176) October 11, 2024

To quote tampon Tim Walz, We can’t afford another four years of this.

I won't make it through 4 years of this..... https://t.co/hUW9jm2rJ7 — HedgedIn (@noalpha_allbeta) October 11, 2024

* * *

