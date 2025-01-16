Kamala Gives JD Vance Cold Shoulder On Courtesy Visit To VP Residence

Vice President Kamala Harris has not extended an invitation to JD Vance and his wife Usha for a customary tour of the naval Observatory residence, meaning that when the VP-elect and family move into the Observatory on Jan. 20, it will be their first time inside the white Queen Anne-style mansion that has housed Vice Presidents since the 1970s.

According to CBS News, in November, Usha Vance's staff reached out to staff for Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to seek details on what was needed to childproof it - as the Vance's children are all under the age of eight.

The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee, however there has since been communication between the Navy aides in charge of the residence and the Vance team.

Before Christmas, Navy officials provided an overview of the house to discuss the layout of the residence, logistics and practicalities of the move-in, and to help answer any questions the Vances had, a person familiar with the call said. Usha Vance spoke with Emhoff for about 40 minutes last week, sources said. Harris sources said that arrangements are underway to accommodate the Vance children. -CBS News

People 'close to Harris' (so yikes) say she was never allowed to visit the home before she was sworn in in 2021 during the pandemic, however advisers to Mike Pence say that's pure malarkey - anad that Harris and Emhoff were 'quietly' given an opportunity to visit in the last days of the Trump administration.

The US Vice President's Residence is seen at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC, October 15, 2015. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

That said, there was no formal sit-down between Pence and Harris, according to both Democrat and Republican sources.

Harris's 'people' defended her decision not to invite Vance for a tour - claiming that the tradition was broken during the Trump-Pence administration, and the fact that Harris has been focusing on an overseas trip that was canceled, as well as the California wildfires. Surely she's not just a seething bitch who's still reeling from her November loss to Trump.

In 2016, the Bidens hosted the Pences at the Northwest Washington residence.

"We're just very grateful for the hospitality today of the vice president and second lady," Pence said at the time.