Kamala Harris Is Frontrunner To Become California's Next Governor: Poll

A new poll reveals that former Vice President Kamala Harris would be the Democratic frontrunner for governor of California if she were to enter the state's 2026 race to replace term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

In a hypothetical gubernatorial bid, nearly 6 in 10 Democratic primary voters in California - 57%, would vote for Harris, according to the survey by Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill.

In a distant second place at 9% support was former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who left the House to run for Senate last year, only to lose.

Former speaker of the California State Assembly Antonio Villaraigosa (D) and current Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalaki (D) tied for third at 4% each. Another 17% were undecided.

With Newsom leaving office next year, speculation has swirled over whether Harris might throw her hat in the ring - with some seeing Newsom's vacancy as an opportunity for her to fill his seat. As a former state AG and state Senator, Harris has a long history in the Golden State.

That said, last Friday she deflected when asked about a possible gubernatorial bid to replace Newsom.

"I have been home for two weeks and three days. My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them," Harris told reporters after visiting wildfire-ravaged areas of Southern California.

"I am here and would be here regardless of the office I hold, because it is the right thing to do, which is to show up in your community and thank the folks who are on the ground."