Kamala Harris Gets Humiliated In Puerto Rico

A video shows Vice President Kamala Harris clapping along with a song during her visit to Puerto Rico, before being told that the song is actually a protest against her.

Harris was visiting the Goyoco community center in the Santurce neighborhood of San Juan when her motorcade was confronted by dozens of loud demonstrators, one of whom held a sign saying “Kamala Harris war criminal”.

Unable to take the hint, Harris then reacted to a group of musicians thinking they were welcoming her.

After clapping along and smiling inanely, Harris was informed by her aide that the musicians were actually singing, “We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for?… Long live Free Palestine and Haiti too!”

“We want to know what you think of the colony,” they also asked.

Harris then quickly clasped her hands together and looked sheepish, but still bizarrely continued nodding along anyway.

