Kamala Harris Moves To $8.5M Mansion In 94% White Neighborhood

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has long spoken about the importance of being surrounded by other black or minority Americans. But her new $8.5 million home is located in an exclusive Malibu neighborhood where the population is overwhelmingly white.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, purchased a 4,000-square-foot mansion in Point Dume, one of Malibu’s most exclusive coastal enclaves. Point Dume’s population is approximately 94% white and just 0.2% black, according to a Fox News report citing the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

Kamala Harris just dropped $8.15 million on a mansion in one of California's Whitest neighborhoods — a census tract that is 94% White and just 0.2% Black.



The Point Dume property includes ocean views, multiple wine fridges, private golf greens, and parking for five vehicles.… pic.twitter.com/IXlqvsi5EK — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 30, 2026

As Fox News noted, Harris’ choice of neighborhood contrasts with remarks she made during her 2019 presidential campaign about attending a Historically Black College or University.

The twice-failed presidential candidate said in an interview with the Washington Post that attending Howard University “becomes about you understanding that there is a whole world of people who are like you.”

Harris added, “It was more, for me, about the numerosity than it was the diversity, I grew up in a community where there were many representations of diversity. Going to Howard, there were so many (Black people)! And they’re all in your age group, in your phase of life.”

Point Dume has long been known as one of Southern California’s most exclusive communities.

Politico described the neighborhood earlier this year as “a secluded idyll,” noting its surveillance cameras and that “the quiet feels carefully curated.”

The New York Post likewise described Point Dume as “one of Malibu’s most exclusive coastal enclaves.”

She will enjoy a “cliff-side retreat with sweeping ocean views,” the outlet noted.

Harris and Emhoff reportedly purchased the property in January 2026.