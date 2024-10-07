Kamala Harris Records Sex Podcast While Americans Suffer

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While Americans are literally and figuratively drowning thanks to the incompetence of the Biden Harris regime, Kamala Harris spent her weekend appearing on a sex podcast.

Yes, really.

Harris appeared on “Call Her Daddy,” which basically features vacuous celebrities talking about what they like to do in the sack while basement dwelling nerd listeners giggle and get off on it.

This is what Kamala Harris is doing while bodies are still being found in NC.



A sex podcast. pic.twitter.com/XDAl73BA6G — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 6, 2024

Hilariously, the host Alex Cooper asked Harris why she doesn’t do actual interviews with news organisations, and instead is appearing on this frivolous distraction.

As usual, Kamala couldn’t give a coherent response.

Kamala delivers a giant, incoherent word salad when asked why she decided to do a podcast entitled "Call Her Daddy" but not substantive interviews where she's actually pressed on the radical positions she holds pic.twitter.com/L435Nl4Vzv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

It went downhill from there.

Kamala on lowering costs: "It's a very real issue and we need to take it seriously, and I do take it very seriously."



THEN WHY HASN'T SHE DONE IT ALREADY? pic.twitter.com/Sv8YcuuE60 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

“Why should we trust you?” Cooper asked, to which Harris responded “Look at my career to know what I care about.”

Isn’t that the exact reason that no one trusts her?

HOST: "Why should we trust you?"



KAMALA: "Look at my career to know what I care about."



(By that metric, Kamala cares about illegal aliens, 70-80% tax rates, sex changes for prison inmates, banning gas-powered vehicles, ending fracking, and shipping jobs overseas) pic.twitter.com/7yBTOSVWSe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

NEW: Kamala Harris’ appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’ turns into massive flop as the YouTube segment barely received 100k views in the first 16 hours with mostly negative reactions.



At the time of this post, the segment on YouTube has 4.9k likes and 11k dislikes, meaning it has a… pic.twitter.com/XyEbTCZJ45 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2024

The reason she’s on this and not doing a real interview, is that she still has nothing of any substance to say.

Kamala regurgitates lines she frequently uses in her speeches and interviews to bloviate about how she got to decide if "somebody was charged with a crime or went to prison."



All she has are tired, recycled platitudes. pic.twitter.com/1d3s7ivLVk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

Even if this was pre recorded, didn’t her handlers consider that it might not be the best time to put it out?

Kamala was “feeling great” as Americans clung to their rooftops in desperation amid the botched federal hurricane response.



Kamala is in this race for one reason only: herself. She’s a disgusting, selfish person. pic.twitter.com/EnhOC3sAi8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2024

Would Trump be laughing and chatting about tampons while Americans are destitute and begging for help?

LEFT: Kamala Harris recording an interview on the sex podcast "Call Her Daddy."



RIGHT: Hurricane victims pleading with their government to HELP after losing their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.



That tells you all you need to know about Kamala's priorities. pic.twitter.com/sQH2k9jVsW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

This is not a serious person.

She will never protect you. She will never protect your family. She will never be taken seriously by world leaders. She will never be anything more than an instrument for unelected power with its own agenda. https://t.co/8ESXy4WomG — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 6, 2024

* * *

