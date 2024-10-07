print-icon
Kamala Harris Records Sex Podcast While Americans Suffer

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Oct 07, 2024 - 07:00 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While Americans are literally and figuratively drowning thanks to the incompetence of the Biden Harris regime, Kamala Harris spent her weekend appearing on a sex podcast.

Yes, really.

Harris appeared on “Call Her Daddy,” which basically features vacuous celebrities talking about what they like to do in the sack while basement dwelling nerd listeners giggle and get off on it.

Hilariously, the host Alex Cooper asked Harris why she doesn’t do actual interviews with news organisations, and instead is appearing on this frivolous distraction.

As usual, Kamala couldn’t give a coherent response.

It went downhill from there.

“Why should we trust you?” Cooper asked, to which Harris responded “Look at my career to know what I care about.”

Isn’t that the exact reason that no one trusts her?

The reason she’s on this and not doing a real interview, is that she still has nothing of any substance to say.

Even if this was pre recorded, didn’t her handlers consider that it might not be the best time to put it out?

Would Trump be laughing and chatting about tampons while Americans are destitute and begging for help?

This is not a serious person.

