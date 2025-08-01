print-icon
print-icon

Kamala Harris Serves Up More Word Salad While Admitting Trump Broke Her

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Political Failure Kamala Harris keeps talking about ‘continuing to fight’ but at the same time is declaring that she’s not going to run for anything because “the system is broken.”

Harris appeared on Colbert’s moribund show, of course she did, and served up heaps of word salad while hawking a book she claims to have written.

She explained her decision not to run for governor of California by stating “I don’t want to go back into the system.”

Wow, that’s some real fighting talk there.

She’s hardly treading ground in preparation for a big come back is she?

Harris actually managed to defeat herself before any contest for anything has actually begun.

And hang on, why is the system broken again?

Is it because you lost? Is that the sole reason?

She (or whoever tells her what to say) also elected for an interesting turn of phrase with “on bended knee.”

She sounds absolutely smashed.

What else is in this book?

So to sum up…

As we highlighted yesterday, Kamala’s book announcement was met with about the same enthusiasm shown by vampires hearing about a garlic festival.

After verbalising that splurge of mins garble, Harris followed up with this bizarre cringe.

Good God.

Speaking of Trump, he commented on Harris ruling herself out of any political race in 2026, noting how unsurprised he is.

 “She can’t speak, she can’t talk, she can’t do an interview,” he remarked, adding “I thought she was a terrible candidate… She didn’t really get the nomination. That whole nomination was strange.”

Trump quipped that he might read Harris’ book for a laugh, but quickly adding “no,” and noting “She didn’t do any interviews or anything, which was strange, not even friendly interviews with friendly reporters like her, right there, really friendly reporter,” pointing to Rachel Scott of ABC News.

“She didn’t run a great campaign, but we beat Biden, and then we had to beat– nobody’s beaten two. I had to beat two,” Trump added.

No one wants the salad. We’re all unburdened by the salad that has been.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading recommendations...