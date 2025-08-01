Kamala Harris Serves Up More Word Salad While Admitting Trump Broke Her

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Political Failure Kamala Harris keeps talking about ‘continuing to fight’ but at the same time is declaring that she’s not going to run for anything because “the system is broken.”

Harris appeared on Colbert’s moribund show, of course she did, and served up heaps of word salad while hawking a book she claims to have written.

She explained her decision not to run for governor of California by stating “I don’t want to go back into the system.”

In the MOST amount of words possible, Kamala Harris admits President Trump BROKE her, which is why she doesn’t want to run for Governor of California



“The system’s broken… so I don’t wanna go back into the system.”



She just GAVE UP 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AXDBG4vSMz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 1, 2025

Wow, that’s some real fighting talk there.

“I’m hearing you don’t wanna be part of the fight anymore” 😂😂😂 DUH — Magæn America🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@USANadav) August 1, 2025

She’s hardly treading ground in preparation for a big come back is she?

I suppose her soft launch of her presidential exploratory campaign is going in typical Kamala form – down in flames. Out the gate is impressive. — Gabriel Garcia (@GGarcia_AZ) August 1, 2025

Harris actually managed to defeat herself before any contest for anything has actually begun.

Kamala Harris…



The first politician to lose a debate against herself…



… in real-time…



… on national TV. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) August 1, 2025

And hang on, why is the system broken again?

Is it because you lost? Is that the sole reason?

Sorry to correct you, but it's,"… blew FOR every opportunity in her career." — Random Numbers (@Random_Numbers) August 1, 2025

She (or whoever tells her what to say) also elected for an interesting turn of phrase with “on bended knee.”

Her knees must be wrecked. — Sailor Chick '95 (@strinam) August 1, 2025

How many shots deep do you think she was during this interview? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 1, 2025

She sounds absolutely smashed.

No one would want to listen in to her conversations. They wouldn't understand a single word and would have to endure hours of drunk cackling. https://t.co/WOBlIw2ieb — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 1, 2025

What else is in this book?

Wow, what a teaser… must get our hands on a copy immediately to find out what "Dougie" did wrong. https://t.co/kFJ8axG7NF — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 1, 2025

So to sum up…

As we highlighted yesterday, Kamala’s book announcement was met with about the same enthusiasm shown by vampires hearing about a garlic festival.

After verbalising that splurge of mins garble, Harris followed up with this bizarre cringe.

Kamala Harris just posted this on TikTok pic.twitter.com/no9Rae2OYj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2025

Good God.

Watching grown adults who aim to be our leaders copy trends popular with middle school girls is extremely cringe. What happened to the days when they were the ones setting the example? How do they expect to lead when all they do is follow? — The Hypocrisy Corner (@HypocrisyBureau) July 31, 2025

How many takes for this, if you had to guess? Setting the over/under at 20 — Jon Niconchuk (@JonNiconchuk) July 31, 2025

No one thinks she’s drinking margaritas. We know it’s wine by the box. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) July 31, 2025

Speaking of Trump, he commented on Harris ruling herself out of any political race in 2026, noting how unsurprised he is.

“She can’t speak, she can’t talk, she can’t do an interview,” he remarked, adding “I thought she was a terrible candidate… She didn’t really get the nomination. That whole nomination was strange.”

Trump quipped that he might read Harris’ book for a laugh, but quickly adding “no,” and noting “She didn’t do any interviews or anything, which was strange, not even friendly interviews with friendly reporters like her, right there, really friendly reporter,” pointing to Rachel Scott of ABC News.

“She didn’t run a great campaign, but we beat Biden, and then we had to beat– nobody’s beaten two. I had to beat two,” Trump added.

President Trump clowns Kamala Harris after she ruled out a California governor run and announced her new book 🤣



“Well, she can't speak. She can't talk. She can’t do an interview. She was a terrible candidate. I wouldn't call her a skilled politician.”



“Yeah, I think I'm going… pic.twitter.com/Bp7RXPhE8W — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2025

No one wants the salad. We’re all unburdened by the salad that has been.

I hope this is last word salad we have to endure for a very very very long time — Tim talks stocks and corruption (@TimApeishforAmc) August 1, 2025

