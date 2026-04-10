Kamala Harris Teases 2028 Presidential Run: "I'm Thinking About It"

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has openly teased the possibility of running for president again in 2028 - telling an audience at the National Action Network’s annual convention in New York City alongside Rev. Al Sharpton: "Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it."

The crowd erupted into chants of "Run again!" as Harris spoke. "I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States," she told the audience. "I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires.” She added that recent travels across the country, especially in the South, had reinforced her view that “the status quo is not working, and hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time."

This isn't her first hint...

October 2025 (BBC Interview) : In her first UK interview after the election, Harris gave her strongest early signal yet. Asked if she could envision herself as president one day—and whether America would soon elect a female president—she replied “possibly.” She declared, “I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones.”

: In her first UK interview after the election, Harris gave her strongest early signal yet. Asked if she could envision herself as president one day—and whether America would soon elect a female president—she replied “possibly.” She declared, “I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones.” October 2025 (Kara Swisher Interview) : On stage with journalist Kara Swisher, Harris shrugged off a question about 2028 with “Maybe. Maybe not,” drawing cheers from the crowd.

: On stage with journalist Kara Swisher, Harris shrugged off a question about 2028 with “Maybe. Maybe not,” drawing cheers from the crowd. February 2026 (Sharon McMahon Interview): While promoting her memoir 107 Days—which chronicles the intense final stretch of her 2024 campaign—Harris told author Sharon McMahon she “hasn’t decided” on another run but admitted, “I might,” when pressed on whether she was still thinking about it. McMahon noted the book left the impression that Harris “wants” to run again.

Odds of another run currently sit at 11%... watch this one:

Will Kamala Harris announce a 2028 run for President by June 30?

Yes 11% · No 89%

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Harris’s 2024 bid as the Democratic nominee came after President Joe Biden stepped aside. She lost decisively to Trump but has remained an active voice in Democratic politics, criticizing the current administration’s foreign policy—particularly the war with Iran, which she has called a “choice” that “keeps me up at night.”

She is already scheduled to appear at Democratic events in multiple Southern states this month, keeping her profile high as the party looks ahead. While she leads many early 2028 primary polls among Democrats, the field is expected to be crowded, and some party insiders have expressed private concerns about a repeat candidacy.