Kamala Harris's Husband Admits To Cheating On 1st Wife With Homewrecker Nanny, Knocking Her Up

Less than a week after people were snickering over Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff taking a SoulCycle class with "a gay couple friend" in West Hollywood when he learned of President Biden's decision to step out of the 2024 race - the Daily Mail wants us to know that Emhoff cheated on his first wife Kerstin with their blonde nanny, Najen Naylor, who also taught at their children's private school.

Emhoff's cheating 'scandal' is said to be causing "panic in Harris's campaign."

According to the report:

Emhoff, 59, and movie producer ex-wife Kerstin, 57, ended their 16-year marriage in 2009 when she discovered the affair, the sources said. Their daughter Ella was 10 and son Cole was 15 at the time. Sources claimed that after the affair, Naylor had to leave her job as a teacher at The Willows, an elite private elementary school in Culver City, California, where she had been teaching the Emhoff children and moonlighting as a nanny for the couple. Employment records obtained by DailyMail.com show Naylor worked at The Willows in 2009. She is friends on Facebook with current staff. -Daily Mail

A close friend with knowledge of the affair and pregnancy told the Mail that Naylor didn't keep the child - however a mysterious baby girl named Brook appeared on her social media feed in 2009, the year the baby would have been born.

Emhoff and his first wife Kerstin had two children including model Ella

Emhoff admitted to the affair, telling CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere, "During my 1st marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side."

“During my 1st marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.” https://t.co/tTkiGEq6bY — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 3, 2024

