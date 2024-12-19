Kamala Lands $20 Million Book Deal And People Have Questions...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

All time worst presidential loser Kamala Harris is set to make $20 million from a book deal, and may sign an exclusive contract with Netflix, according to a report citing a Harris insider.

The book is set to recount her side of the story regarding what went down in the White House, when Harris replaced Biden as the nominee.

The Daily Mail notes that the source told them “Virtually the moment Kamala lost to Trump, the offers began pouring in from the publishing world for her to do the definitive book on what really went on between Joe and Kamala,”

Kamala Harris set to receive a whopping $20M from top book publishers for chance to peek into the 'skeletons' in Biden's White House https://t.co/od7MLvHiA9 pic.twitter.com/VfzrlJrxrG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 18, 2024

“They are throwing around advance numbers in the $20 million range, maybe more with other publishing rights,” the source adds.

$20 million just happens to be the exact amount of debt Harris’ campaign ended up with.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Kamala Harris' campaign ended with $20 million debt, after blowing through over a BILLION and still losing in a landslide. Imagine what they would've done/continued to do to the economy. https://t.co/8YloKIR766 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) November 7, 2024

What a coincidence!

NEW: Kamala Harris is set up to make upwards of $20M from book publishers following her failed 2024 presidential run, according to the Daily Mail.



Maybe she can use it to pay off all the debt she racked up after she blew through $1.5B.



The outlet reports that Netflix is also… pic.twitter.com/9EzZaytl0o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

What’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Money laundering. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) December 19, 2024

Let’s just say the book went on sale for $10. Does anyone think that 2 million people would buy it? And that would be just to break even. There’s no way that these publishing deals are anything other than money laundering — Dave 🇺🇸 (@dra444) December 19, 2024

These book deals are nothing more than a payoff slush funds for Democrats. Money laundering.



No way anyone could think a Kamala book deal would be worth $20 million. @JoshuaLisec https://t.co/8r0AJZHtDs — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 19, 2024

You do realize those book offers and Netflix shows are just the way they launder the money they bribed her with, right?



It's how they pay them for their services. — Kirt R. Poovey (@KirtPoovey) December 19, 2024

Turn the page.

Only in America can you be a complete and utter failure and still land a 20 million dollar book deal. Let that sink in — Jeff G. (@jlgusa) December 19, 2024

Will she write it herself this time or will it just be Cmd C, Cmd V?

Correct.



No need to buy the book. You can probably just read it on Wikipedia. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

Imagine the audio book version.

"I remember getting the call from Joe... *Cackling noises*... He said, 'Are you up for this, kid?' And I replied, 'Yes, Joe.' *Louder cackling noises.*" — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

What needs to be in it for you to read it?

What if she reveals how many times Biden pooped himself? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

With her word salads, her book would be the longest in history overtaking Remembrance of Things Past which is ironically appropriate — Werenotinsaudianymore (@Werenotins607) December 19, 2024

What will the title be?

Should be a great book. Already pre-ordered a copy pic.twitter.com/W3udOC9OAF — 🔥DogPoo🔥 (@DogPooX) December 19, 2024

You gotta love the new Grok. pic.twitter.com/pHxxXYmGxs — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 19, 2024

Audience starts laughing when Harris asks young people to remember "the context in which you exist."



"Yeah, I did that," she replies laughing. "Uh huh." pic.twitter.com/pALyWKnKPJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 17, 2024

Forget the book. This is what we want to see!

To Pay Back $20 Million Campaign Debt, Kamala Harris Agrees To Fight Jake Paul | Babylon Bee https://t.co/XaZsI8PDVF — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 18, 2024

* * *

