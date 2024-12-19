print-icon
Kamala Lands $20 Million Book Deal And People Have Questions...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

All time worst presidential loser Kamala Harris is set to make $20 million from a book deal, and may sign an exclusive contract with Netflix, according to a report citing a Harris insider.

 

The book is set to recount her side of the story regarding what went down in the White House, when Harris replaced Biden as the nominee.

The Daily Mail notes that the source told them “Virtually the moment Kamala lost to Trump, the offers began pouring in from the publishing world for her to do the definitive book on what really went on between Joe and Kamala,”

“They are throwing around advance numbers in the $20 million range, maybe more with other publishing rights,” the source adds.

$20 million just happens to be the exact amount of debt Harris’ campaign ended up with.

What a coincidence!

What’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Turn the page.

Will she write it herself this time or will it just be Cmd C, Cmd V?

Imagine the audio book version.

What needs to be in it for you to read it?

What will the title be?

Forget the book. This is what we want to see!

*  *  *

