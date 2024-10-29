Kamala Supporter Outlines 'Survival Guide' If Trump Wins

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A Kamala Harris supporter provided a survival guide for leftists if Donald Trump wins the presidency, suggesting that Democrats would be rounded up and put in camps by a fascist government if they don’t keep quiet about politics.

The leftist suggested that if Trump wins, “MAGAheads” will proceed to engage in violent attacks against Americans who voted for Harris, despite the fact that this didn’t happen in 2016 and it was in fact leftists who reacted by engaging in violent riots.

“Keep your mouths shut,” asserted the leftist, advising that Democrats should hide the fact that they know anyone who is transgender, an immigrant or “left-leaning” in general.

“Anyone you don’t know that tries to talk about politics around you, you shut that shit down immediately because that is fishing for information and people they can report,” he added.

The Harris supporter went on to suggest that countless people, including immigrants, will need to “flee for their own safety” and that Democrats can help by not identifying them to MAGA fascists.

“Do not brag about the people you have helped, do not tell others about the people you have helped, keep your mouth shut,” he emphasized.

The leftist went on to urge that literally any subject that gets raised which is remotely related to politics should be answered with the words, “I don’t talk about politics.”

“It’s gonna hurt but that’s what’s gonna help you and others survive,” he absurdly claims, adding, “These are the ground rules for surviving a fascist government, which is 100 per cent what Donald Trump has said on camera he wants to put in place if he gets re-elected.

Donald Trump has never said such a thing on camera or anywhere else.

The leftist’s final piece of advice is for Harris supporters to buy guys and take part in firearms safety training to defend themselves and also for them to all delete their social media profiles permanently.

He concluded by saying following his advice could be the difference between “walking free and being in a camp.”

Of course, there is absolutely no evidence that a Trump administration would launch a fascist takeover of government if he is elected, outside of Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers and legacy media talking heads ludicrously fanning the flames of hysteria.

As we previously highlighted, pollster Mark Halperin warned that America would undergo its worst mental health crisis ever if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

Halperin said that the fallout would be unprecedented and sustained, suggesting that the backlash to Trump’s 2016 victory will be dwarfed by the utter deluge of cope and seethe that will unfold after November 5th.

