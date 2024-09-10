Kamala Surrogate Lectured By CNBC Anchor Over "Master Class In Avoiding Any Questions"

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Commerce Secretary and Kamala Harris surrogate Gina Raimondo found herself on the end of a rare moment where a CNBC anchor called out Harris’ complete lack of engagement with the press and the American people since being installed as the Democratic nominee.

“Squawk Box” co-host Joe Kernen was having none of it when Raimondo claimed Harris is “reaching out” to people, that “she’s spending her time talking to Americans,” and “She has a punishing schedule.”

“She hasn’t talked to the press, Gina. I know you’re a surrogate, but the American people are frustrated,” Kernan countered.

He continued, “The media is frustrated with the amount of access anyone’s gotten to her for the past 41 days.”

“We’re finally going to have a debate tomorrow night because she sat down for one interview that was taped and then cut down,” the anchor added.

“Certain little things came out from it, but it has been a masterclass in avoiding any questions and nothing has been made clear by her,” Kernan urged.

He added, “Maybe it’s been made clear in drubs and drabs from her policymakers when it comes out in print or off a teleprompter at one of her scripted speeches.”

“She’s been impossible to pin down on anything because she hasn’t given any access. The American people deserve it,” Kernan concluded, then asking Raimondo “Wouldn’t you agree?”

She despondently responded, “yes.”

Kamala surrogate Gina Raimondo found herself on the end of a rare moment where a CNBC anchor called out Harris' "masterclass in avoiding any questions." Report here: https://t.co/4S2AVgDBJG pic.twitter.com/TNTvn5jvm1 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) September 10, 2024

Oof.

Finally someone in the media telling it like it is.

As we previously highlighted, Raimondo was called out during an interview last month for falsely suggesting Donald Trump made up statistics that were released by President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The former governor was swiftly hit by a brutal fact check.

“It is though from the Bureau of Labor,” said the reporter.

“I don’t, I’m not familiar with that,” said Raimondo.

Apparently, she’s “not familiar” with the existence of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a department of the U.S. government that has been around for 140 years.

The report announced that job growth throughout the 12 months ending in March would be revised downward by 818,000 jobs, equating to 0.5% of total jobs, the biggest number for decades.

