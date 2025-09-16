Kash Cooks "Fraud" Adam Schiff, Booker Blows Stack, And Epstein Who?

FBI Director Kash Patel ignited a fiery showdown on Capitol Hill Tuesday, tearing into Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and labeling the California Democrat “the biggest fraud ever to sit in the Senate” for his relentless push of the discredited Russia hoax.

The clash erupted when Schiff pressed Patel on why convicted sex offender and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred to a minimum-security prison - a move rare for sex offenders - after her DOJ interview, snidely asking if Patel thought Americans were “stupid.”

In short, the Trump DOJ's complete fumble on Epstein amid the backdrop off President Trump's awkward evasive answers on the topic, has provided an opening for corrupt Democrats like Schiff to pounce and seize with newfound curiosity over the deceased pedophile.

“I’m not in the weeds of the everyday movement of inmates,” Patel fired back.

Patel then unloaded: “What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reform and combating the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you, and we have countlessly proven you to be a liar in Russiagate, in January 6th. You are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate. You are a disgrace to this institution, and an utter coward.”

🚨HOLY SHlT! Kash Patel just DEMOLISHED Pencil Neck.



This is the MOST EXPLOSIVE I have EVER seen Kash Patel react to anything and there is NOBODY who deserved it more than Adam Schiff.



"What I am doing is PROTECTING this country with historic reform and combatting the… pic.twitter.com/17BiNgBosE — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 16, 2025

The FBI head capped it off with another jab: “You are a political buffoon at best.”

Schiff wasn’t the only Democrat who got into it with Patel. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D-CA) lost his cool during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after Patel called out his three-minute rant, accusing Patel of endangering America and hinting his FBI days were numbered as misleading and divisive.

“That rant of false information does not bring this country together,” Patel said pointedly.

"My God! My God!" Booker erupted. “You’re going to lecture me about dividing this country? I follow you on your social media posts that tear this country apart.”

JUST IN: Democrat Senator Cory Booker has a complete meltdown after FBI Director Kash Patel tells him his time is over.



Patel: "That rant of false information does not bring this country together. If you wanna work on..."



Booker: *Interrupts*



Patel: "It's my time, not yours."… pic.twitter.com/u7vVtcq6Zq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2025

Amid the sparks, Patel dropped a bombshell sure to rile those demanding justice for Epstein’s collaborators, claiming there’s “zero evidence” Epstein trafficked young women “to other individuals.”

“If there were, I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals, and the information we have, again, is limited,” he told lawmakers, a statement likely to fuel outrage among those seeking answers.

The Trump Justice Department has long denied the existence of a "client list" tied to Epstein, directly contradicting earlier remarks by Attorney General Pam Bondi. Bondi had previously suggested on Fox News that such a list was "sitting on my desk" for review, igniting speculation about Epstein's possible blackmailing of globalist elites.



Trump has repeatedly sought to dismiss the scandal, accusing Democrats of fabricating a hoax around Epstein to thwart his agenda.