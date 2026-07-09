Kentucky Governor Beshear Presses Senator Mitch McConnell To Release Health Update

Via American Greatness,

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is calling on Senator Mitch McConnell to publicly disclose more about his health after the longtime Republican lawmaker remained out of public view for nearly three weeks following his hospitalization in Washington.

In a letter released Wednesday, Beshear said Kentuckians deserve more information about McConnell’s condition and his ability to continue serving in office.

“Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office,” Beshear wrote.

McConnell, 84, was hospitalized June 14 and has not released a public statement, photo or video since then.

His aides have provided few details beyond saying last week that he “continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

The lack of public updates has fueled speculation over whether the former Senate Republican leader will return when the Senate reconvenes next week.

Republican leaders sought to tamp down those concerns Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota and Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming both said they had spoken with McConnell and described him as alert and engaged in discussions about current events.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had not spoken with McConnell since the senator’s hospitalization.

“I have no idea how he’s doing,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from the NATO summit in Turkey.

McConnell has announced he will retire when his current term expires in January, but questions about his health have intensified interest in what could happen if he is unable to complete the remainder of his term.

Kentucky law no longer allows the governor to appoint a temporary replacement to the U.S. Senate.

Republican lawmakers changed the state’s succession process in 2021 and again in 2024, removing the governor’s appointment authority and instead requiring a special election if a vacancy occurs.