Kentucky Gym Exposes Female Entitlement Culture With New "Modesty Code"

It says a lot about modern women when a private business imposes standards of general modesty and they feel personally attacked. So much so, that they run to social media and their local news station to cry victim. It's not an isolated incident, it is an example of a more pervasive culture of female entitlement that is plaguing the western world.

A Northern Kentucky gym called TAC Fitness is facing backlash after women say a new dress code policy is a violation of their right to "not be judged". An email sent to TAC Fitness members said the gym is enforcing dress guidelines to ensure people of all ages feel comfortable and free from “inappropriate or revealing attire.”

The "modesty guidelines" are based in the gym's core philosophy: Pursuit of excellence without vanity. Strength without arrogance. Influence without temptation by exposure.

Guidelines include:

Clothing must provide adequate coverage of the chest, back, shoulders, and thighs. Genitals, buttocks, breasts, chest, and nipples must be fully covered with opaque fabric at all times. (For skin-tight leggings: Glutes to be covered by a long tank top, t-shirt, or fabric tied around the waist.)

Shirts must fully cover the torso and chest, including cleavage.

Bottoms must fully cover the buttocks during all movements. Acceptable bottoms: Athletic shorts, pants, leggings, or sweatpants.

Tank tops and sleeveless shirts are permitted but must not be excessively low-cut.

It's unfortunate that common sense rules need to be listed for grown adults. They do not only apply to women, but it's revealing that only women are complaining.

The TAC gym's reaction is symbolic of a growing movement to "check" the problem of female privilege in a society that tells them they can do whatever they want wherever they want without accountability or consequences. The notion that women should have total bodily autonomy (meaning total freedom without boundaries) is a feminist fabrication. It's designed to exploit western values of personal liberty and push them to the extreme, while pretending as if women are "victims" if anyone tells them "No".

In other words, if they are "free" to dress how they want, then they think they should be free to "dress how they want everywhere". While some people (men) were not particularly bothered by this development for many decades, all that changed when feminists started accusing men of "assault" for simply looking at the goods that women were hanging out there.

For the past decade, it's been common for female influencers to wear clothing that rides directly up their ass, and any man who is caught looking is put on blast across the internet. Meanwhile, the same women post the content on OnlyFans for $10 per subscription. Society has allowed this grifting to progress out of fear of being accused of "oppression", but maybe a little oppression is necessary?

The rules were put in place by the Christian-owned business in response to some customers showing up in highly revealing clothing, bordering on nudity, and they wanted a better environment for families. This is completely within their rights. As the owners noted in a response to the backlash:

"What sets TAC Fitness apart from many other gyms is our commitment to creating an environment that prioritizes safety, professionalism, and mutual respect. TAC has always been God-centered. We have never hidden that, and we will continue to carry that as our foundation. We are proud to offer an atmosphere where people of all ages and backgrounds feel welcome and comfortable.

We believe it is possible to balance individual expression with shared community standards, and our policy reflects that commitment..."

Feminism is the vehicle which is used to enable female entitlement culture but the greater trend is largely fueled by the average woman's insatiable addiction to endless attention and validation. At bottom, private gyms and most public spaces do not exist as venues to feed female narcissism. A little bit of self control and modesty is not such a bad thing, and imposing such rules in most places would help to re-balance western society's spiral into radical self obsession.