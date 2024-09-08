Kentucky Office Of Homeland Security "Actively Monitoring" Shooting On I-75 Highway
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on X, "We are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area."
"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved," Gov. Beshear said.
Here's the location of the incident area.
A Kentucky State Trooper has confirmed the shooter is still at large.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office confirmed to local media outlet WYMT that multiple people have been shot on I-75 near exit 49.
*Developing...