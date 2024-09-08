Kentucky Office Of Homeland Security "Actively Monitoring" Shooting On I-75 Highway

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote on X, "We are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area."

Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024

"I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved," Gov. Beshear said.

I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for everyone involved. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2024

Here's the location of the incident area.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Numerous people have been shot near I-75 in Laurel County, Kentucky, with possible casualties.



A Kentucky State Trooper has confirmed the shooter is still at large.



“𝐊𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬… pic.twitter.com/0j2Z1GbCC7 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 7, 2024

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office confirmed to local media outlet WYMT that multiple people have been shot on I-75 near exit 49.

London, KY, police confirm 4 agencies on the scene of active shooter situation on I-75 near exit 49. Authorities setting up staging area to coordinate response#London #Kentucky #Shooting #Breaking pic.twitter.com/IM7JsDXxdp — Raw Reporting (@Raw_Reporting) September 7, 2024

*Developing...