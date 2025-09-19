Under Armour founder Kevin Plank and his brother Scott Plank sold their ownership interest in a luxury hotel tucked into Baltimore's historic Fells Point neighborhood this week. The sale comes as UA's turnaround plan sputters, its much-hyped micro-city remains half-empty, and Plank continues, or at least attempts to offload assets. Why the Planks poured so much money into a city run by incompetent Democrats - many of them considered far-left activists - remains puzzling, as Baltimore has descended over the years into what President Trump has called a "hellhole."

The Baltimore Sun reports the Plank brothers sold their ownership stake in the Pendry hotel to Montage International, a California-based hospitality management company, on Wednesday. They spent $60 million to renovate and restore the building, transforming it into what is now called the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel.

A major problem for the luxury hotel, as The Sun asks: Amid Sagamore Pendry sale by Kevin Plank, can luxury hotels thrive in Baltimore?

Certainly a great question, given that the far-left activists running Baltimore City have pushed a decade of failed criminal justice reforms that backfired and fueled a violent crime wave. The result is unmistakable: a population collapse to 100-year lows.

... in other words, the largest population exodus in a generation. The city could lose its "major city" status if the population hemorrhage continues.

Why the Planks poured tens of millions - if not more - into Baltimore seems like another troubling bet. Perhaps the explanation lies in their origin story, which began in the metro area, where they sold UA tees out of a car at youth lacrosse games and through the retail chain Lax World.

UA's Turnaround plan sputtering:

And this.

Plus this.

UA is a mess. Baltimore is a mess. Maryland is a mess. Time for a reset of politics in the state controlled by radical leftists.