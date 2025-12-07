The Key To Understanding The Cult Of Globalism's War On The West

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

The culture war in the western world is currently hitting a crescendo. At first the media said it was all “conspiracy theory” being amplified by a “fringe minority” of radical right wingers. Then, they admitted the conflict was real but claimed that conservatives were monsters trying to “dismantle democracy”. Today, the culture war has become the dominant issue of our age with the debate echoing through the halls of the White House.

Leftists hoped they could make it all go away by dismissing it. They hoped they could continue with their ideological takeover at their leisure. They failed. The rebellion in the US is a product of decades of effort by liberty advocates and it is finally bearing fruit.

However, I think many Americans and some Europeans are discovering that movements like progressive wokism (essentially Cultural Marxism) are much more than a mere reaction to the return of conservatives to the cultural space. The fight that’s happening in front of the curtain is only a dim reflection of the fight that’s going on behind the curtain.

Almost every facet of leftist political and social activism is bankrolled by some of the wealthiest organizations and individuals on the planet. In fact, I would argue that without the billions of dollars in global funding provided by NGOs, government entities and corporations, the political left as we know it would not exist and the world would be much quieter.

A prime example is anti-ICE organizations: These groups have access to extensive cash reserves to finance call networks, they pay for hundreds or even thousand of protesters and agitators, they pay for legal representation and bail to get their activist agents out of jail, and they often obtain inside information on ICE operations before those operations occur.

These groups function less like homegrown civil rights efforts and more like clandestine government agencies. And, if you check the tax backgrounds of all of them you will find, without fail, that they’re propped up by NGOs like the Open Society Foundation, Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, global corporations like Vangaurd and Blackrock, and government bureaucracies like USAID (before it was shut down).

Nothing about these movements is natural, they are purely astroturf. It might look like chaos, but every time you see leftist mobs on the news trying to interfere with ICE arrests and deportations, what you are watching is a highly organized machine flush with globalist cash working to undermine US sovereignty.

The mass immigration of third worlders is coordinated by globalists. The protests against deportations are funded by globalists. The politicians that promote open border policies and enable the invasion of the west are closely associated with prominent globalists. The war on the west is a globalist war; radical activists are mindless soldiers and paid mercenaries. They are not the source of the conflict; they shield the source.

Unfortunately there are too many conservative commentators out there that REFUSE to accept the reality that the actions of the political left are coordinated by a deeper conspiracy. I don’t know why they deny the existence of this cabal, I can only surmise that the idea of an top-down conspiracy to bring about the downfall of western culture is too frightening for them to ponder.

There is also the problem of motive. There’s plenty of conservatives and patriots with a vague notion of why the globalists do the things they do. Evil exists, that’s not up for debate. But beyond the underlying mental factors of psychopathy and delusions of godhood, the issue of relativism is ever present. It is a globalist obsession.

Globalism is rooted in cultural relativism, moral relativism, legal relativism, even biological relativism. Western culture is basically the antithesis of relativism, and thus, it must be destroyed in order for globalism to thrive. Everything else is just a tactic, a strategy to destroy the west while taking none of the blame.

Only the west codifies the idea of inherent liberties into its legal framework. Only the west (specifically the US) places individual citizen rights as equal to or greater than the policies of government. Only the west values free thought over uniformity. Only the west (largely the US) preaches the necessity of popular revolt in the wake of collectivist tyranny.

The problem is, most of the world has no concept of these ideals. They have spent their lives acclimating to cultures where “rights” are also relative – Relative to the whims of socialist and authoritarian regimes.

It therefore makes perfect sense for globalists to fund the importation of millions of foreigners, mostly from the third world, into the west. These are people whose minds are already enslaved by a lifetime of submission to collectivism and oligarchy. The migrants go along with the plan because the incentives are too enticing. Their masters are aiming them at the west and saying:

“Go and pillage, take what you can! We will let you plunder these wealthy places as long as you do as we say after the coffers are looted and the blood in the streets is dry in the sun…”

In other words, the globalists are giving the oppressed third worlders a steam valve, an opportunity to “chimp out” and act on their worst impulses. It is a sad but pervasive observation that the majority of enslaved minds HATE the existence of free people, even if those people live on the other side of the planet.

This doesn’t only apply to hostile migrants, it also applies to the progressives that live next door to us. Look at what happened during the pandemic. Look at how they act when faced with facts that contradict their political beliefs. They snap, they crash out, they go insane. The spit and froth and rage like animals. They revile us and nothing would make them happier than to see us dead. All because we don’t blindly embrace their doctrine.

Wokeness, along with multiculturalism, is a globalist construct adapted as a new world religion and all of its tenets are designed as an attack on western values. We respect meritocracy, so they create DEI and equity. We promote personal responsibility, so they promote narcissism and self worship. We revere free markets, so they enable expanding socialism. We respect biological science and the biblical definitions of man and woman, so they create gender fluid ideology. We respect moral objectivity and the reality of good and evil, so they conjure up the philosophy of moral relativism as a license for ubridled degeneracy.

To be sure, there are other cultures that do not embrace wokeness, but they don’t present a legitimate threat to globalism. They don’t have a legacy of free thought, they have no interest in rebellion and they are mostly disarmed so they wouldn’t be able to fight back if they wanted to.

Wokeness was specifically tailored as a weapon against the west; a weapon that targets our belief in liberty and attempts to use it against us. For if an individual has a right to choose their own path, how far does this right extend? Do individuals have the rights and the freedom to congregate into mobs and systematically burn the west down? Liberals would say “yes”, and if anyone tries to stop them those people are tyrants.

Are we tyrants if we fight back? Are we fascists if we defend out culture and borders from erasure? Are we hypocrites if we ignore the sovereignty of people whose only goal is to eliminate our sovereignty?

My counter-argument to this philosophy is that leftists and globalist have no right to socially engineer the west. They only have the right to leave the west and start their own systems somewhere else. If they hate the west so much, why don’t they relocate instead of staying here, or inviting in millions of immigrants that also have no respect for our heritage?

Because this is not a civic disagreement between citizens with a mutual love of country – This is a war between mortal enemies who share nothing in common. They don’t want to live peacefully in another place where they can experiment with socialism to their heart’s content. They want to conquer and subjugate. Globalism must be global. If any competing systems are allowed to exist they will act as proof that the relativist method is an inferior method.

The key to understanding the globalist war on the west is first to recognize that a conspiracy of “elites” is a hard, irrefutable fact. Second, we must accept that war has been declared on us and this war is one of total conquest. We are not allowed to live separately and peacefully, our very existence is seen as a threat to the establishment. Third, globalists view western culture as antithetical to their future aims. Globalism cannot prevail as long as western ideals exist.

Finally, as noted, most of the world is against us whether they know it or not. Even old allies in Europe are becoming enemies. Import masses of third worlders into America and they don’t become American, America becomes the third world. Import millions of socialists into the US and the US becomes increasingly socialist. This is very simple to understand, but leftists (and some libertarians) refuse to acknowledge the truth.

Not all cultures are equal. Some are better than others. It’s fascinating how liberals continue to pretend as if different nations and cultures don’t produce tribes that are contrary to each other. We are not the same and natural coexistence is a myth. Coexistence of such groups is created through intimidation, extortion and force. The liberal Utopian ideal of multiculturalism requires oppressive centralization and tyranny.

Globalism is the mechanism by which total and eternal oligarchy is achieved. They use open borders, mass immigration, woke cultism, economic crisis, international conflagration, engineered pandemics, anything you can think of and more to tear their enemies down. We are their enemy. We didn’t choose this fight, they did, and they will continue changing strategies until they find one that works (or until we end their little experiment).