Kid Rock Blames "Ugly Ass, Broke, Crazy" Liberal Women For Low US Birthrate

Musician Kid Rock has figured out why the US birthrate is so low; 'Ugly ass, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS liberal women.'

Speaking with Fox News' Jesse Watters, the 54-year-old rocker responded to a clip of left-wing protesters, saying: "You look at these rallies, and it’s like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with and a bunch of dudes that want to sleep with each other."

"We have this low birth rate in America, and it all made sense. It just hit me right now, because who’s gonna sleep with these ugly ass, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] liberal women?"

Watters responded by asking whether Rock sees "blue hair" and "female armpit hair" at his concerts.

Kid Rock: “We have this low birth rate in America..it just hit me right now because who's going to sleep with these ugly ass broke liberal women? Look at these rallies, it's like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with & a bunch of dudes that want to sleep each other”🤣 pic.twitter.com/J0Z9HIDOuK — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 16, 2025

Is he wrong?

The two also discussed former FBI Director James Comey's now-deleted "86-47" social media post, which many suggested were a death threat against President Donald Trump - to which Comey played dumb.

"The head of the FBI — he doesn’t know what 86 somebody means?" said Kid Rock. "I mean, this guy was either drunk, or he’s clearly got TDS at the highest levels because Trump handed his ass to him."

"I might send out a drunk tweet, all right? I’m in a rock band for crying out loud," he continued. "This guy’s the head of the FBI. Trump had an assassination attempt twice on him. It’s like, what is the freaking matter with these people?"