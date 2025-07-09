The Kids Are Not Alright

Authored by Jason Strecker via The Brownstone Institute,

This was another week in what has become a regular occurrence: being contacted by concerned parents seeking advice on why their school is spiraling out of control, with their kid being caught up in the collateral damage. The feeling is akin to a song the 90s rock band Offspring composed but brought sharply into focus in 2025, The Kids Aren’t Alright, but neither are the parents and schools.

I want to offer my observations as someone who has been in the teaching trade for nearly two decades, and the strategies which are working.

“I Want to Kill Myself”

As dramatic as this sounds, many teenagers contemplate suicide, even if only for a fleeting moment, as they struggle to find their place in society. What is different now is the strength of emotion experienced by some, resulting in it being vocalized as a solution to difficulties felt in their well-being. Whilst this drastic expression is not widespread, it was virtually non-existent prior to 2020.

In what is unlikely to be an isolated occurrence, A/Prof of Child & Adolescent psychiatry Peter Parry, in his evidence in the Terms of Reference to the Australian Government for a Covid-19 Royal Commission reported “five high school aged adolescents tragically losing their lives across South-East Qld in the final two weeks before the government announcement that the schools were going to reopen. I was on call over the middle weekend and aware that in perhaps three of these cases statements of suicidal ideation because they couldn’t see their friends.”

Kids Just Need to Get Over It and Build Some Resilience

I want to address a new strain of an existing challenge which has occurred – emotional regulation. Imagine a 15-year-old boy, full of energy and rapid physical development, and the challenges he has with impulse control at the best of times. Now imagine a 13-year-old brain in that body. What would be the expected result? I would suggest a lack of ability to emotionally self-regulate, a rise in recalcitrant behavior, often followed by an outburst of tears or overemotive responses. This is what is occurring, and at rates I haven’t seen before.

According to the University of Oxford 2024 World Happiness Report, “For the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, happiness has decreased in all age groups, but especially for the young, so much so that the young are now, in 2021-2023, the least happy age group. This is a big change from 2006-2010, when the young were happier than those in the midlife groups, and about as happy as those aged 60 and over…and greater for females than males.” The kids are not alright and just saying they should “get over it” misconstrues the enormity of the challenge before us.

Parental Priorities

Feedback and surveys have revealed a trend away from parents prioritizing academic success and towards child well-being. Whilst this is an admirable quality, in my opinion, it is somewhat misguided. I believe in naming the problem, recognizing it as a challenge, but not letting it become the determiner of someone’s life. Having said that, the children in our care are not ours. They have parents who have lovingly brought them into the world and are their advocates and responsibility.

The Teacher Tested My Child on Things They Haven’t Been Taught

I have heard this comment from many distressed parents who have contacted me across differing schools and regions, and it isn’t true. Parents, a word from the wise: if your child says this, be skeptical and contact the teacher. Ask with respect and you should get a respectful response. It may be that your child is the victim of the dreaded testing on topics not learnt, but they will be one of a tiny number. It is, however, emblematic of a cultural shift which has taken place, and our overly bureaucratic educational system has been unable to adjust to. It may be that your child has missed lessons in the leadup to a test and has lacked the proactive discipline to be responsible for catching up or there could be some other reason. Nevertheless, this complaint has increased in epidemic proportion since 2020, despite the increasing prevalence of online platforms that contain lesson content and notifications.

Turnover of Staff

Some schools have reported a 50% turnover in staff since 2021, with many experienced teachers leaving the profession altogether. Any business would face significant impact to their operations with this level of turnover, and it is likely that most schools face equivalent challenges. The events from 2020 have exacerbated this, but I don’t believe such a high rate of churn is inevitable.

What Has Been the Governmental Response?

The obvious course of action following a significant and sustained event like a lockdown would be to focus on minimizing change and maximizing opportunities for teachers to dedicate their time to any learning and developmental gaps created whilst providing a stable working environment. This, however, has not been the focus of many education departments, which have subsequently changed their syllabus or introduced philosophies of questionable value. In the absence of detailed Cost-Benefit Analyses, it is difficult to understand the justification of such decisions.

One example of this is the California Mathematics Framework, which has devoted four of fourteen chapters to equity and related terms, justifying this with “Empowering students with tools to examine inequities and address important issues in their lives and communities. In this second aspect of teaching for social justice, teachers use mathematics to analyze and discuss issues of fairness and justice and to make mathematics relevant and engaging to students. In an elementary school classroom this might include students studying counting and comparing to understand fairness in the context of current and historical events.”

Frankly, in the current climate, I would settle for an 11-year-old knowing their times tables and a basic understanding of fractions. Why confuse kids with concepts they have not established the foundations for, and which will not help their technical knowledge of mathematics in successive years?

What Is Working?

A successful strategy that has yielded positive results has been deliberate and proactive communication with families. Our small department has contacted over 150 families since the beginning of the year. This communication has built relationships that have established trust and fostered a spirit of friendship and partnership. This has avoided claims of not being taught the right content and has encouraged students to buy into their learning. Traditionally, parents are apprehensive about receiving a call from their child’s teacher. There is a pause when the parent hears your voice, and you can almost hear their thoughts – “What has my child done? Is the teacher picking on my kid? Don’t they understand what is going on in our lives?” The change in tone, when they hear of something good which has been observed or that you are just asking for their expectations for their child, is usually profound. The low, pensive tone in their voice morphs into a high, upbeat melody. This often presents the opportunity to establish adult communication.

Many parents seek to shift responsibility to teachers, so don’t let them. Reaffirm their importance in the education process and in their child’s life through something positive observed, preferably relating to them. Perhaps, over time, you can have honest conversations as to the causes of the extra troubles you have noted. You may even help release them from the bonds of deep-seated guilt they may have been carrying around like the proverbial albatross.

In an industry that has had a history of contentious results from initiatives, the speed at which the difference our faculty initiatives have had has surprised me. We recently completed a round of the best-attended parent-teacher interviews in a long time, with parent engagement higher than ever. What was just as surprising, however, was not only the appreciation and honesty expressed by parents but the change in conversation. There was no antagonism, and each interview was constructive, open, and in a spirit of partnership for the benefit of their child. There are no guarantees, of course, but I am delighted at the parent and student engagement at the end of a term when all parties are tired and prone to unwise comments and actions.

Early on in a role as a project manager in the IT industry, I sought advice from an older and wiser project director on what was the most important aspect of the job. He paused for thought and responded, “God made us with one mouth and two ears that we use them in that proportion.” If you are not hearing the types of comments outlined, may I suggest prioritizing listening. Have more conversations with parents and kids, and get to know them and the challenges they face better. You could be rewarded with a new level of intimate knowledge previously hidden. This will help you positively influence the reality of today’s culture.

The words attributed to Bonhoeffer offer us all a timely reminder: “The ultimate test of a moral society is the kind of world that it leaves to its children.” My prayers are with you as you navigate the trials and challenges of this valuable journey.