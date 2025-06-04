Kill (The) Bill: Musk Goes Ballistic Against GOP Tax And Spending Package

Let's be honest, Elon Musk has been made a fool of by the GOP. After assembling the DOGE team and spending months finding egregious levels of waste, fraud and abuse within the US government - i.e. what Trump supporters voted for - House and Senate Republicans gave Musk a little pat on the head, then proceeded to roll out President Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' - that codified exactly zero of DOGE's findings, raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, and relies on ambitious economic projections to achieve what the White House insists is $1.4 trillion in savings (while the Congressional Budget Office projects deficits of $1.7 - $2.3 trillion over the next decade).

Needless to say, Musk is livid.

On Tuesday, Musk posted to X, "I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

His post was immediately met with support from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who said "We can and must do better."

I agree with Elon. We have both seen the massive waste in government spending and we know another $5 trillion in debt is a huge mistake.



We can and must do better. https://t.co/LwPNJZv5zo — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2025

This sent the White House scrambling to do damage control - with Budget Director Russ Vought sending Congress a request for a $9.4 billion clawback for unspent foreign aid funding - which if you're Musk, after what DOGE has uncovered, is a huge slap in the face.

Kill (the) Bill

On Wednesday, Musk continued to rage on X - posting: "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! Kill the Bill." - followed by a 'Kill Bill' movie poster featuring Uma Thurman.

Call your Senator,

Call your Congressman,



Bankrupting America is NOT ok!



KILL the BILL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

Musk's solution? A new spending bill that doesn't jack the debt ceiling by $5 trillion dollars while "massively" growing the deficit.

A new spending bill should be drafted that doesn’t massively grow the deficit and increase the debt ceiling by 5 TRILLION DOLLARS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

Musk also amplified several posts supporting his position;

Debt under Democrats: 📈 ⬆️

Debt under Republicans: 📈 ⬆️



Neither of the major parties has been successful so far in addressing this issue. pic.twitter.com/C4iSncys6u — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 4, 2025

77 million Americans voted for DOGE cuts NOT Washington's wasteful spending. — Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) June 3, 2025

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. I don't know if it could be both.”



— Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/X3tRwaftGR — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 4, 2025

America is in the fast lane to debt slavery https://t.co/eht8gaIMxY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

Needless to say, the GOP has quite the shitshow on its hands. Maybe next time enact the will of the people, bitchez.