Kill (The) Bill: Musk Goes Ballistic Against GOP Tax And Spending Package

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Let's be honest, Elon Musk has been made a fool of by the GOP. After assembling the DOGE team and spending months finding egregious levels of waste, fraud and abuse within the US government - i.e. what Trump supporters voted for - House and Senate Republicans gave Musk a little pat on the head, then proceeded to roll out President Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' - that codified exactly zero of DOGE's findings, raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, and relies on ambitious economic projections to achieve what the White House insists is $1.4 trillion in savings (while the Congressional Budget Office projects deficits of $1.7 - $2.3 trillion over the next decade). 

Needless to say, Musk is livid. 

On Tuesday, Musk posted to X, "I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

His post was immediately met with support from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who said "We can and must do better." 

This sent the White House scrambling to do damage control - with Budget Director Russ Vought sending Congress a request for a $9.4 billion clawback for unspent foreign aid funding - which if you're Musk, after what DOGE has uncovered, is a huge slap in the face.

Kill (the) Bill

On Wednesday, Musk continued to rage on X - posting: "Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! Kill the Bill." - followed by a 'Kill Bill' movie poster featuring Uma Thurman. 

Musk's solution? A new spending bill that doesn't jack the debt ceiling by $5 trillion dollars while "massively" growing the deficit. 

Musk also amplified several posts supporting his position;

Needless to say, the GOP has quite the shitshow on its hands. Maybe next time enact the will of the people, bitchez.  

