North Koreans Ordered To Identify Women With "Un-Socialist" Breasts

Authorities in North Korea have been ordered to identify women with "un-socialist" and "bourgeois" breast implants, The Telegraph reports, citing local media.

Undercover agents are now groping for 'enhanced' women, as well as for doctors who perform the cosmetic procedures, primarily around the city of Sariwon, with perpetrators facing potential detention in the country's notorious labor camps.

Suspected women will be "taken to hospitals to undergo medical examinations to ascertain whether any procedures have taken place," a tough job for whoever has to do it.

The controversy bounced into the headlines after a dropout medical student was busted performing the surgery out of his home. During his trial, prosecutors displayed his surgical devices, along with imported Chinese silicone breasts and bundles of cash.

The Telegraph reports:

The city’s residents, who had turned out to attend the public hearing, watched as the women and the doctor were dragged out onto an open stage, where they stood with their heads bowed for the proceedings.



The two women told prosecutors and the presiding judge that they had undergone the surgeries because they “wanted to improve their bodies”.



The judge called the breast augmentation surgery an “un-socialist act” and said one of the defendants “had no intention of being loyal to the organisation and group, but was obsessed with vanity and ended up becoming a poisonous weed that was eating away at the socialist system”.

A source, who refused to give their name out of fear, revealed to Daily NK: "Among the residents who watched the trial, there were voices of criticism such as 'doctors do all kinds of things for money,' but at the same time, there were also sympathetic comments such as 'Isn't he doing such things because he has no way to make a living?'"

So anyway... Kim's directive follows a pattern of measures targeting Western cultural influence in North Korea, including the execution of young citizens for listening to K-pop and a ban on commonplace terms such as "hamburger" and "ice cream."

Would she be targeted for Western cultural influence?

The situation in the isolated nation was detailed in a recent United Nations report, which documented that North Korea's secret police are conducting public executions for offenses including watching foreign films or sharing South Korean television dramas. The report cited one case in which a 22-year-old man from South Hwanghae province was publicly executed in 2022 for listening to 70 South Korean songs and distributing three films, actions deemed violations of the regime's restrictive laws. Defectors have suggested these public executions serve to "block people's eyes and ears," using fear to maintain control over the population.