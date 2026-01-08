Kimmel Claims Trump Wants To 'Kill Americans'

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Talk show loser Jimmy Kimmel unleashed another unhinged rant against President Trump during a monologue Wednesday, peddling the absurd narrative that Trump is out to “kill” citizens through ICE operations.

Fresh off a justified self-defense shooting by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Kimmel twisted the facts to fuel leftist outrage, ignoring the real threats from violent agitators obstructing law enforcement.

This comes as no surprise from a host whose Trump Derangement Syndrome has consumed his failing show, turning it into a nightly echo chamber for anti-America propaganda.

Jimmy Kimmel pushes the narrative that President Trump is ordering ICE to kill Americans:



"He isn't just killing people overseas..."



"Get the f*ck out of Minneapolis! Get the f*ck out of all of these cities!"



Why is ABC allowing such sick depravity on their network? pic.twitter.com/wsOUkCrxoe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 8, 2026

Desperate for relevance, Kimmel presented custom t-shirts during the pathetic segment. The prop was inserted presumably as the ‘comedy’, because otherwise it would’ve literally been just him claiming Trump wants to murder people.

He flashed one that read “Donald J Trump is going to kill you” and another aimed at ICE demanding “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

He claimed, “He isn’t just killing people overseas an ICE agent today shot and killed An unarmed 37 year old woman during an ice operation In Minneapolis who were there under the guise of protecting us.”

He then attempted to ridicule Trump’s Truth Social post defending the agent, reading it aloud before dismissively suggesting “Now I saw this video It didn’t look like anybody got run over to me.”

This isn’t comedy or entertainment; it’s a sad bid for attention from a soon to be unemployed has-been. Why does anyone need Kimmel’s withering commentary? Even leftists must find this beyond cringe.

Kimmel’s obsession with Trump borders on pathological—it’s literally all he talks about every night on his low-rated ABC show that absolutely no one watches. With ratings in the toilet, it’s a safe bet ABC axes the irrelevant relic as soon as his contract expires.

Kimmel’s studio audience, behaving like trained seals, reacted with forced applause when he played footage of the embarrassing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey denouncing ICE. Frey called the self-defense claim “bullshit” and labeled it “An agent recklessly using power that resulted In somebody dying,” before saying ICE should “get the fuck out” of the city.

Frey’s remarks have stoked more chaos, his rhetoric encouraging radicals to confront federal agents enforcing the law. Instead of condemning the agitators, Kimmel amplified Frey’s inflammatory words, instructing his crowd to applaud what amounts to incitement against law enforcement.

Radicals are increasingly interfering with ICE operations, endangering agents and the public. Earlier, pundit Scott Jennings blasted the “vigilantism” of leftists impeding ICE operations.

This morning, the fallout boiled over as leftists in Minneapolis began assaulting federal agents, turning protests into outright attacks.

🚨 NOW: Leftists are GETTING VIOLENT in Minneapolis with federal agents, they are now actively confronting agents in the name of terrorism



Schools are literally CLOSED because of this crap. IT'S ONLY 8AM! pic.twitter.com/PLNlY6sZXq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

The threats escalated, as rioters screamed at agents: “We’re going to fucking find you, and we’re going to fucking kill you! You’re going to fucking die, bitch!”

🚨 BREAKING: Leftist rioters just threatened to M*RDER federal immigration agents in Minneapolis because of Democrat rhetoric



“We’re going to f*cking find you, and we’re going to f*cking kill you! You’re going to f*cking die, b*tch!”



ARREST THEM NOW! pic.twitter.com/hirUGmHRY6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

Arrests were made following the violent confrontations

🚨 JUST IN: Federal agents are ARRESTING MULTIPLE leftist rioters in Minneapolis already after a violent confrontation



This can get REALLY bad. Democrat officials Jacob Frey and Tim Walz have convinced these people ICE needs to be violently attacked.



Pray for all of them 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RSFjfJO3P4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Federal agents in Minneapolis are performing TAKEDOWNS and ARRESTS of violent leftists who are surrounding and ambushing them



MORE FAFO 🔥🔥



Hold nothing back.



These rioters must be taught ORDER is the only way forward 🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/TGs9agHGqa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

Journalist Nick Sortor urged Trump to federalise the National Guard from Tim Walz’s control before it spirals.

🚨 BREAKING: CLASHES are underway as leftists attempt to BLOCK DHS agents from leaving their facility in Minneapolis



President Trump should federalize the National Guard. Take them from Tim Walz.



Before this gets INCREDIBLY dangerous. pic.twitter.com/8BWfN3CQ1C — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026

These acts aren’t protest—they’re assaults on law and order, egged on by figures like Kimmel and Frey who prioritise division over security.

