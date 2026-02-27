Kristi Noem Says DHS Staffers Put Spyware On Her Phone And Laptop To Record Meetings

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Thursday that certain DHS staffers had allegedly installed spyware on her phone and computer, as well as on devices belonging to other political appointees.

“You wouldn’t even believe what I’ve found since I’ve been in this department,” Noem told conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David .

Noem said she discovered the spyware last year with the assistance of former DOGE chief Elon Musk and his team.

“They helped me identify that some of my own employees in my department had downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me to record our meetings,” Noem said.

Bet-David was flabbergasted by the bombshell revelation.

Stop it!” he exclaimed. Wow!”

“They had done that to several of the politicals,” Noem added.

The DHS Sec. said that if it wasn’t for Musk’s technology experts, there would probably still by spyware on DHS laptops and phones.

Noem also disclosed that a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) was just recently discovered containing files “no one knew existed.”

“An employee walked by a door and wondered what it was and started asking questions,” she explained, adding that when Trump officials went inside to check it out, they found “individuals working there that had secret files that nobody knew about” on controversial topics.

Noem told Bet-David that the secret files were turned over to attorneys for review.

The secretary went on to say she has seen “eye-opening” data from Customs and Border Protection (CPB) and the National Laboratories regarding the scientists who traveled to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology in China to conduct gain of function experiments on coronaviruses.

“It was eye-opening,” she said.

The FBI and Department of Energy (DOE) have determined with moderate/low confidence that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan lab.

Noem told Bet-David that she never doubted that the “deep state” (entrenched liberal resistance within the bureaucracy) existed, but never would have guessed that it was a bad as it is.

“I’m still every day trying to dig out people who don’t love America, not just in this department, but throughout the federal government,” she said.