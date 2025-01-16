print-icon
print-icon

L.A. County Land-Grab Fears Ignite: "They're Going To Turn Altadena Into One Big Apartment Complex"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Fears of a land grab have erupted across fire-ravaged areas of Los Angeles County, as local and state officials have already begun discussing plans for "LA 2.0." One user on X commented, "Tell me this was a planned demolition without telling me this was a planned demolition." 

"They are going to turn Altadena into one gigantic apartment complex," X user Bay Area State OF Mind said, referring to local officials who want to change zoning in the Altadena area from single-family to multi-family. In other words, some officials want to usher in the construction of apartment buildings and so-called 'smart cities.'

Altadena (and other areas in L.A. County) could serve as a proof-of-concept for how the Democratic Party transforms single-family neighborhoods into apartment buildings in a world where citizens own nothing and will be happy

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this point. However, the rapid spread was caused by high wind gusts, and "Incompetence in the limit is indistinguishable from sabotage," Elon Musk wrote on X. 

The question of sabotage is a key topic on X, mainly because the main reservoir in the Palisades, which would've likely suppressed the fire in the early days, was completely drained. 

On Monday, Palisades homeowners sued the city of Los Angeles' electric and water utility for not supplying enough water to firefighters. The plaintiffs claim that a reservoir in the area was drained, causing low pressure in fire hydrants.

As of Thursday morning, the Palisades and Eaton Fires continue to rage, leaving dozens dead (and counting), ten-plus thousand structures destroyed, thousands of households displaced, and entire communities leveled. Meanwhile, Democrats are already pushing the conversation to rezone some areas to accommodate high-density, Communist-style apartment blocks. 

As one X user noted, "Tell me this was a planned demolition without telling me this was a planned demolition."

All right before the L.A. 2028 Olympics... Makes you wonder. 

0
Loading...