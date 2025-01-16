L.A. County Land-Grab Fears Ignite: "They're Going To Turn Altadena Into One Big Apartment Complex"

Fears of a land grab have erupted across fire-ravaged areas of Los Angeles County, as local and state officials have already begun discussing plans for "LA 2.0." One user on X commented, "Tell me this was a planned demolition without telling me this was a planned demolition."

Governor Gavin Newsom announces a sweeping plan to rebuild Los Angeles, dubbing it "L.A. 2.0" under a Marshall Plan-inspired initiative that signals major changes for the city.



Newsom reveals he's already mobilizing city officials, civic influencers, powerful business moguls,…

"They are going to turn Altadena into one gigantic apartment complex," X user Bay Area State OF Mind said, referring to local officials who want to change zoning in the Altadena area from single-family to multi-family. In other words, some officials want to usher in the construction of apartment buildings and so-called 'smart cities.'

"As we start rebuilding, starting to relax some of the zoning laws, especially in a more working class neighborhood like Altadena. So that rather than putting up single-family residences, we could allow…

Altadena (and other areas in L.A. County) could serve as a proof-of-concept for how the Democratic Party transforms single-family neighborhoods into apartment buildings in a world where citizens own nothing and will be happy.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this point. However, the rapid spread was caused by high wind gusts, and "Incompetence in the limit is indistinguishable from sabotage," Elon Musk wrote on X.

Incompetence in the limit is indistinguishable from sabotage

The question of sabotage is a key topic on X, mainly because the main reservoir in the Palisades, which would've likely suppressed the fire in the early days, was completely drained.

🚨 JUST IN: The Pacific Palisades reservoir was EMPTY AND OFFLINE when the firestorm exploded, per LA Times



The reservoir holds 117 million gallons of water, and would've given firefighters ample pressure to effectively fight the blaze.



Overpaid Dept. of…

On Monday, Palisades homeowners sued the city of Los Angeles' electric and water utility for not supplying enough water to firefighters. The plaintiffs claim that a reservoir in the area was drained, causing low pressure in fire hydrants.

"This was supposed to be the water to put out the Palisades fire."



The FP's Austyn Jeffs visits the Santa Ynez Reservoir that has reportedly been empty since February 2024.

As of Thursday morning, the Palisades and Eaton Fires continue to rage, leaving dozens dead (and counting), ten-plus thousand structures destroyed, thousands of households displaced, and entire communities leveled. Meanwhile, Democrats are already pushing the conversation to rezone some areas to accommodate high-density, Communist-style apartment blocks.

All right before the L.A. 2028 Olympics... Makes you wonder.