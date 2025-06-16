LA Mayor Bass Says If ICE Raids Persist, There'll Be 'Nobody' Left To Nanny The Kids Or Mow The Lawns

Authored by Olivia Murray via AmericanThinker.com,

Everyone probably remembers during Donald Trump’s first presidency when Kelly Osbourne completely jammed her foot in her mouth during a segment on The View when she got a little carried away talking like a tough guy, delivering what she no doubt thought was a zinger: “If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?”

9 years ago, Kelly Osbourne failed to make a point against Donald Trump in 'The View' pic.twitter.com/IMGPj4fIlM — PopCulture (@notgwendalupe) August 4, 2024

It was such a monumental jack** moment, even the other View women gasped and cringed, and Osbourne quickly backpeddled.

That was only the beginning.

Since then, Democrat after Democrat has warned what enforcing immigration law means (but only when Republicans do it), and that is the disappearance of slave labor.

(I swear, if in 50 years the Democrats demand reparations for the illegals who were underpaid and treated like property, the very policies they support now, I’m gonna lose it.)

As we’re all acutely aware, Los Angeles is indistinguishable from a third world riot scene. If you didn’t know better, you’d think you were in Mogadishu in July 1989, or Tripoli in 2011—but nope, it’s just a Golden State city after decades of Democrat control.

And, offering her two cents about the events, mayor Karen Bass says that if the ICE raids persist, there will be “nobody” left to nanny LA’s children or mow the lawns.

Her comments are below, from a report at Fox News:

‘My biggest fear is the impact that all Angelenos will begin to feel when the labor of immigrants is absent,’ Bass said. ‘We’ll feel it in the construction industry. We’ll feel it in hospitality. We’ll feel it at grocery stores. People will begin to notice.’ She continued, ‘You think about the mothers who have nannies and housekeepers. They will feel it when there's nobody to do childcare and there’s nobody to take their kids to school. You know, you will feel it when your gardener goes away, and you don’t know where he or she is. So Angelenos will feel the absence of immigrant labor.’

There will be “nobody” left to undercut American wages and steal American jobs? Sounds like a win-win to me. Oh the horror that a parent would have to care for their own child, or tend the garden without the help!

But she is right, rooting out illegals would be felt in the job market—because they’re taking a ton of our jobs. One study presented a very, very conservative estimate, that 11% of the workforce in LA is made up of illegal workers. The Las Vegas Sun reports that immigrant labor makes up a whopping 55% of the job market in California—how many of those are illegals?—and then there’s this, from a search engine AI:

In California, around 40% of the construction workforce is composed of immigrants, with about half of them potentially lacking documentation. An estimated 45% of agricultural workers are undocumented.

However… you know who we wouldn’t miss if they didn’t show up for “work”? Government parasites, like Bass. Can we loose ICE on California’s elected officials, so they too stop showing their faces in public?

