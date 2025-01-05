Lame Duck Blinken Heads To South Korea, Japan, France In Final Visit As Top US Diplomat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is grabbing as many free meals as he can on the way out the door - visiting South Korea, Japan, and France on what will most likely be his last diplomatic trip before the incoming Trump administration takes office in just over two weeks.

On Friday, the State Department announced that Blinken would begin a five-day trip to the three countries on Saturday, during which he aims to 'reaffirm US alliances' in the face of regional challenges.

In South Korea, Blinken and senior government officials will discuss "critical cooperation" in addressing global challenges, and other such word salads. According to the department, Blinken will focus on how the two countries "can strengthen key efforts to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," and strengthen trilateral efforts with Japan.

As the Epoch Times notes further, Blinken’s visit will occur amid political turmoil in South Korea following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived martial law declaration last month. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has assumed the role of acting president, the second person to do so after Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was impeached.

The department stated that Blinken will hold talks with senior Japanese government officials during his visit to Tokyo to review “the tremendous progress the U.S.–Japan alliance has made over the past few years.”

During the talks, Blinken will underscore the importance of their alliance in addressing regional and global issues, while also discussing ways to build on the momentum of trilateral cooperation with South Korea.

Lastly, Blinken will travel to France to discuss with senior French officials challenges in Europe, particularly in Ukraine, as well as the rising tensions in the Middle East, according to the department.

The announcement was made a day after the State Department approved the potential sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to Japan, which is valued at an estimated $3.64 billion.

The Biden administration has sought to bolster alliances with Japan and South Korea amid concerns over China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and North Korea’s missile threats.

The growing military ties between North Korea and Russia have also raised alarms as North Korea reportedly sent thousands of troops to fight alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

Last week, the United States and Japan unveiled new guidelines for extended deterrence, citing an “increasingly severe strategic and nuclear threat environment” that reflects heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where China, Russia, and North Korea have taken steps to modernize their arsenals and project power.

Details of the new guidelines have not been disclosed. Both the United States and Japan said the document emphasizes enhancing strategic messaging to ensure adversaries clearly understand the alliance’s resolve and capabilities. The measures also include bolstering U.S. extended deterrence with Japan’s defense advancements, such as enhanced missile defense systems and readiness to respond to contingencies.

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.