Largest Viking Age Coin Hoard Ever Found In Norway Shocks Archaeologists

Authored by Maria Mocerino,

Hailed as a “historic discovery,” metal detectorists led archaeologists to the largest Viking Age hoard of silver coins ever to be found in Norway, reflecting the Vikings’ extensive network and a pivotal turning point in Norway’s history.

The largest coin hoard in Norwegian history.Innlandet County Council

On April 10, metal detectorists Vegard Sørlie and Rune Sætre uncovered 19 silver coins that quickly turned into an astonishing treasure when archaeologists rushed to the site. The number of coins grew exponentially—initially to 70, then to 500, and eventually to over 1,000.

Archaeologist May-Tove Smiseth described the find, named the “Mørstad Hoard,” as “a once-in-a-lifetime” discovery that surpassed all expectations. Currently, the hoard contains between 2,970 and 3,150 pieces, and archaeologists are still on-site, expecting to unearth even more coins.

Beyond their value as currency and historical artifacts, these coins tell the story of a country transitioning between the 980s and the 1040s, a time when foreign currency dominated and Norway would establish its own mint.

On the brink of a national Norwegian mint

Described as “a national and international event,” the discovery has stunned archaeologists, who call it “absolutely fantastic.”

“Few things are as exciting as the Viking Age in Norway.”

A coin from the Mørstad hoard near Rena showing a kings head in profile. The inscription includes the king’s name: EDELRED. Credit: May-Tove Smiseth, Innlandet County Council

The hoard has inspired archaeologists. “This is a truly unique discovery that you may only expect once in your career.” This is it. For archaeologists, this is the Oscar Award of coin hoards.

This coin hoard, “without parallel,” was located in a field near Rena, in Innlandet County. Boasting an “unbelievable” assortment of coins, they provide an exciting snapshot of the country’s economy at a time of deep political shift.

Experts from the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo have examined the coins and found that most are of English and German origin, with some Danish and Norwegian coins among them.

The presence of English and German coins in a Viking hoard raises intriguing questions: why were these foreign coins found in Norway? Principally.

The hoard dates between the 980s and the 1040s. It reflects a peak in Viking power; the “Second Viking Age” encompasses the late 10th and the early 11th centuries. This silver captures this era.

Most of these were minted under Cnut the Great (the height of Viking power), Æthelred II, Otto III, and others. But Harald Hardrada, also represented in this stash, presumably tossed aside as just too much cash, would replace the foreign entities with one currency. He established a national mint.

So the find is exceptional, as a living, breathing, moving history.

How many coins will they find?

Archaeologists continue to beam with excitement, “truly.”

“Being present when something like this comes to light is simply a great experience, both professionally and personally,” says archaeologist and senior advisor at Innlandet County Council, May-Tove Smiseth, in a press release.

They are still conducting investigations onsite, expecting to find more of these “capital stashes,” as iron was minted in this region and then exported to Europe, so they were found in an industrial center.

This hoard doesn’t appear to belong to an individual, also distinguishing it from the hoards that tend to surface. It does not reflect the wealth of an affluent individual but rather the state, government, or ruling body. Iron production was booming.

Archaeologists from the Innlandet County Authority and detectorists have collaborated on the find and have been in close dialogue with the Museum of Cultural History and the Directorate for Cultural Heritage.

Innlandet County Authority

Speechless and overjoyed, archaeologists are officially guarding the area, having blocked all access until they complete their investigations. They are even singing the praises of the two metal detectorists.

“What makes this even more gratifying is the way the find has been handled.”

These two pioneering enthusiasts had taken the courses that the county offers to detectorists. They followed the necessary protocol to ensure that this priceless history would fall into the right hands.