In Last-Minute Optics Rescue, VP Harris To Attend COP28 Climate Summit In Dubai

Authored by Austin Alonzo via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Dubai for the COP28 summit being held Nov. 30 through Dec. 12.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Leadership Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington on Sept. 20, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House announced on Nov. 29 that Ms. Harris, along with "dozens of senior U.S. officials representing more than 20 U.S. departments and agencies" will be headed to the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, being held in the United Arab Emirates' capital.

In a Wednesday afternoon press call, Ike Irby, deputy domestic policy advisor to the vice president, said the visit builds on the administration's "leadership on bold global action to address the climate crisis."

"Throughout her engagements in Dubai, Vice President Harris will highlight the administration's historic investments to address the climate crisis at home and abroad and announce several initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions support, adaptation, and boost climate resilience alongside global partners," he said.

Senior administration officials declined to share specific details of Ms. Harris' expected visit but did say the vice president is expected to speak at multiple engagements on Dec. 2.

Mr. Irby said Ms. Harris will have an opportunity to engage with global leaders assembled at COP28 and discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Ms. Harris is expected to speak during the World Climate Action Summit. More details are expected to be announced on Ms. Harris' visit in the coming days.

An overview schedule published by the UNFCCC said the World Climate Action Summit will take place on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. It is scheduled to include high-level roundtables and events. The G77 and China Summit is expected to take place on Dec. 2.

The overall objective of COP28, according to the UNFCCC, is to "address the climate crisis by agreeing on ways to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050." More than 70,000 delegates are expected to attend the event.

"Countries are developing plans for a net-zero future, and the shift to clean energy is gathering speed, but ... the transition is nowhere near fast enough yet to limit warming within the current ambitions," the UNFCCC release said.