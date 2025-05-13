The Latest Border Patrol Numbers Are Here And Wow...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Border Patrol has released the latest stats on encounters with illegal aliens at the border and they once again prove that there was an intentional controlled effort to flood America with immigrants under the Biden administration.

The numbers from CBP show that apprehensions are down 93% in April, and only five illegal immigrants were released into the country in April, compared to 68,000 last April.

You can count them on one hand. The border is truly secure now.

April 2025:

➡️8,383 illegal aliens at the southern border

➡️279 apprehensions / day



April 2024:

➡️128,895 illegal aliens at the southern border

➡️4,297 apprehensions / day



President Trump has secured our border. https://t.co/YYDOpxa7xu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2025

Even those five were only allowed into the country temporarily for special interest court cases.

The figures confirm that April 2025 averaged 279 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal aliens per day. Compare that to April 2024, which averaged 4,297 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal aliens per day.

A total of 8,383 illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border in April, down from nearly 129,000 in April 2024.

From 129,000 to 8,000. From chaos to control. Turns out, when you treat the border like a national security issue instead of a humanitarian PR stunt, things actually change. Imagine that. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 12, 2025

That 8,000+ were also not put on planes and buses and shipped all over the country.

“For the first time in years, more agents are back in the field – patrolling territories that CBP didn’t have the bandwidth or manpower to oversee just six months ago,” said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP.

“But thanks to this administration’s dramatic shift in security posture at our border, we are now seeing operational control becoming a reality – and it’s only just beginning,” he added.

Veteran border reporter Bill Melugin declared “The border is effectively closed/shut down, catch and release is over, gotaways are minuscule, and there has been no traditional spring surge of migrants arriving at the border. Messaging, executive policy, and consequences have intersected to create the quietest border in modern history.”

5 illegals vs 68,000 illegals. Wow. What a difference it makes to have a President who actually cares about American sovereignty & secure borders. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP! https://t.co/dsVUeEctDj — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 12, 2025

Hang on, we were repeatedly told by Democrats that this couldn’t be done.

But I was told a new bill was needed to do this. — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) May 12, 2025

NEW: Border apprehensions are down 93% in April, only *5* illegal immigrants were released into the country in April, compared to 68,000 last April.



Never forget how the scam artists in the media told you this wasn't possible without spending hundreds of billions of dollars.



As… pic.twitter.com/x58mywhEVg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2025

LIES.

All we needed was a new President. 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇲🗑Small Town Chick🇺🇲 (@ejc9029) May 12, 2025

* * *

