The Latest Graham Platner Scandal Could Be His Undoing

Graham Platner built his Senate campaign on a carefully curated image: the decorated veteran, the Maine oyster farmer, the working-class progressive who talks straight and fights for the little guy.

Despite a slew of scandals, including a Nazi-linked tattoo and many extremely problematic Reddit posts, Maine Democrats handed him the keys to one of their most coveted 2026 targets: the Senate seat held by incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Gov. Janet Mills, who ran against Platner in the Democratic primary, launched attack ads targeting his Reddit comments before suspending her campaign ahead of the June 9 primary and clearing the field for him. That left Platner as the consensus Democratic standard-bearer in a race the party views as essential to reclaiming the Senate majority.

Now, a cascade of new revelations about his past is forcing an uncomfortable reckoning for the Democratic Party, as some Democrats are now asking, in public and in private, whether the party rushed to embrace a candidate who was never fully vetted.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that days after Platner formally announced his Maine Senate bid last year, his wife, Amy Gertner, quietly pulled a campaign aide aside to disclose that she had previously discovered sexually explicit text messages between her husband and multiple women on a private messaging app called Kik. She had found them in the spring of 2025, early in their marriage. She raised them again with campaign staff in late August as part of the campaign’s internal opposition research on him, out of concern that the messages could blindside the operation as momentum was building.

Campaign aides weighed the disclosure, then decided the texts were a private marital matter. In a statement released through the campaign, Gertner framed the episode as a test the marriage passed. "We did the hard work that marriage requires. We went to counseling. We were honest with each other in ways that weren't easy," she said. "And we came through it, not in spite of how much we've been through, but because of how much we love each other and the life we've built. Our marriage today is stronger than ever before."

However, the text messages are more problematic than just a mere marital issue, because the platform itself carries serious baggage. Anti-exploitation groups have described Kik as a haven for online predators.

The app has appeared in multiple prosecutions in Maine alone in recent years, and the Center on Sexual Exploitation called it a "predator's paradise" and warned that it has a "huge child exploitation problem."

One law enforcement professional told The Maine Wire, "only pedos use Kik."

Following these latest allegations, we learned on Sunday that Platner’s campaign manager, Morris Katz, attempted to prevent Genevieve McDonald from publicly discussing information she had about Platner’s alleged infidelities.

From @bangordailynews, Platner’s campaign manager Morris Katz tried to stop Genevieve McDonald from sharing information about Platner’s infidelities (which he had since the beginning of the campaign) with threats of defaming her. pic.twitter.com/LTUbROD0Ja — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 31, 2026

According to McDonald, the campaign offered her $15,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement, which she refused. She claims that after declining the offer, the campaign worked to discredit her through local media outlets.

That story. Genevieve McDonald said the campaign offered to pay her $15,000 to sign an NDA. She declined. Platner's campaign then smeared her in local outlets https://t.co/lMk8ryylqk pic.twitter.com/Al5VisaOC9 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 31, 2026

McDonald also shared a message from Katz warning that if the story became public, the campaign would state “on the record, and by name” that she had “violated the personal trust of Amy and Graham” and spread “explicit falsehoods to sabotage the campaign.”

Platner campaign advisor Morris Katz to Genevieve McDonald: “If the story goes in its current iteration, we’ll communicate directly on the record, and by name, that Genevieve violated the personal trust of Amy and Graham and shared explicit falsehoods to sabotage the campaign.” pic.twitter.com/O1F1FlBOZz — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 31, 2026

Platner’s use of the app comes on top of a growing pile of damaging information that has been accumulating for weeks, but the sexting revelations and the NDA threats are structurally different from every prior scandal: they don’t just describe a flawed man; they describe an active cover-up by his own campaign.

Every scandal that surfaces makes the carefully curated version of Graham Platner harder to believe, and harder to see how his campaign can survive.