Latest Kamala Word Salad Drops

During an appearance at a ‘Christian center’ service in North Carolina, Kamala Harris was supposed to speak about faith, but ended up confusing everyone with yet another verbal mish mash of nonsense.

She was talking about hurricanes and how such devastation can lead some to question their faith, when she said the following.

“In times of crisis, and we’re looking at the images of the aftermath of the hurricane, but, it is easy in these moments of crisis to sometimes question our faith. To sometimes lose our faith for a moment.”

Then came the kicker.

“What we see is so hard to see that we lose faith or a vision of those things we cannot see but must know.”

KAMALA: "What we see is so hard to see that we lose faith or a vision of those things we cannot see but must know." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xWFe3CEzm9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

Kamala Harris is a fortune cookie stuffed inside a magic eight ball and wrapped inside the horoscope page of your local newspaper. https://t.co/tRIV9331Ub — Paul Neumann (@ItsPaulNeumann) October 13, 2024

Even those bused in with $200 and a free meal shouldn’t have to sit through this total word salad nonsense — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) October 13, 2024

How about this, can we see some policy proposals that will help make things better?



Cause we “cannot see” what you propose to do and this we “must know.” — HernandoDon (@HernandoDonella) October 14, 2024

I need a translator on this? Who specializes the language of word salad? — 50 Trump (@Real50Trump) October 13, 2024

Ummm, what? Pathetic word salad.



She should not be speaking anywhere that calls themselves Christian. She shouldn't be within 100 ft of a Christian convention center.



God will have nothing to do with somebody who promotes abortion until birth. — - Josh - (@WEAPONFORTRUTH) October 13, 2024

It is the duty of pastors to protect the dignity of the pulpit. Why is this drunk woman preaching in a church? — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 13, 2024

A new accent was also unlocked during the event:

New accent unlocked pic.twitter.com/gtn25cv5fT — Don Wick (@yayavarkm) October 13, 2024

The SNL version of Harris is more coherent than the actual Kamala.

