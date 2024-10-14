print-icon
Latest Kamala Word Salad Drops

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During an appearance at a ‘Christian center’ service in North Carolina, Kamala Harris was supposed to speak about faith, but ended up confusing everyone with yet another verbal mish mash of nonsense.

She was talking about hurricanes and how such devastation can lead some to question their faith, when she said the following.

“In times of crisis, and we’re looking at the images of the aftermath of the hurricane, but, it is easy in these moments of crisis to sometimes question our faith. To sometimes lose our faith for a moment.”

Then came the kicker.

“What we see is so hard to see that we lose faith or a vision of those things we cannot see but must know.”

What?

Can we have some fries instead of the salad please.

Pretty sure this isn’t a quote from the Bible.

Is there a translator here who speaks gibberish?

It was almost as cringe as her inspirational moment.

Actual Christians had some thoughts.

A new accent was also unlocked during the event:

The SNL version of Harris is more coherent than the actual Kamala.

