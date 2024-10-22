Laura Loomer Sues Bill Maher For $150 Million For Saying She Banged Trump

Conservative journalist Laura Loomer is suing comedian Bill Maher for $150 million after he said on national TV that she slept with former President Donald Trump.

According to a court filing in Sumter County, Florida, Loomer named Maher and HBO as defendants, and says that Maher made the "false, malicious, and defamatory" statements about her during a Sept. 13 broadcast of "Real Time With Bill Maher."

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



Today, I filed a defamation lawsuit against @billmaher Bill Maher and HBO @HBO for falsely accusing me of having an affair with President Donald Trump on a September 13th episode of Maher’s show @RealTimers.



"Ms. Loomer has been a strong advocate for President… pic.twitter.com/h7ndVZh3mW — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 22, 2024

In the clip, Maher told his viewers "I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to affect the election because she’s very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type. We did an editorial here a few years ago ... it was basically, who's Trump f***ing? Because I said, you know, it's not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer," TMZ reports.

Watch the offending clip below:

Bill Maher: Laura Loomer is for MAGAs who believe Marjorie Taylor Greene is too intellectual.



One thing about the right’s human capital problem is that people can’t ever imagine it getting worse.



I’ve been vindicated in continually saying we’re nowhere near the bottom. pic.twitter.com/dyyK54WbX6 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 15, 2024

In her suit, Loomer denies banging Trump and says that Maher has no evidence or basis for his claim. She's accused the host of fabricating the story for attention.

According to the report, Trump weighed in after the joke - calling Maher a "befuddled mess" whose show is "boring."