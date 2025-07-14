print-icon
Lawsuit Incoming: AOC Directly Calls Trump A "Rapist"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Marxist Democrat Alexandra Ocasio Cortez could face a libel lawsuit and be liable for millions of dollars after directly branding President Trump a “rapist” in a X post.

Continuing the trend of Democrats suddenly caring about the Jeffrey Epstein case after four years in power doing nothing, AOC wrote the following…

“Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?”

Wow indeed.

The last time someone branded Trump a “rapist,” he sued them and settled for $15 million plus a million more in legal costs.

In that case, anchor George Stephanopulous, who claimed Trump was convicted of rape during a broadcast, had backing from ABC News.

She’s used to slandering anyone she likes in Congress.

None of them really care about transparency in the Epstein case and never have.

Its just more rampant TDS.

AOC could find herself visiting court fairly regularly in the near future.

Tom Homan, serving as Border Czar in the Trump administration, recently confirmed that AOC is under federal investigation for allegedly employing an undocumented immigrant on her congressional staff, raising questions about potential violations of immigration laws amid their ongoing public disputes over enforcement policies.

*  *  *

