Lawsuit Incoming: AOC Directly Calls Trump A "Rapist"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Marxist Democrat Alexandra Ocasio Cortez could face a libel lawsuit and be liable for millions of dollars after directly branding President Trump a “rapist” in a X post.

Continuing the trend of Democrats suddenly caring about the Jeffrey Epstein case after four years in power doing nothing, AOC wrote the following…

“Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?”

Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2025

Wow indeed.

The last time someone branded Trump a “rapist,” he sued them and settled for $15 million plus a million more in legal costs.

In that case, anchor George Stephanopulous, who claimed Trump was convicted of rape during a broadcast, had backing from ABC News.

If Trump is a rapist, then surely he was convicted of rape in a criminal court and you have evidence of that conviction right?



If not, then this is defamation, and the ABC case that resulted in a $15M payment to Trump is precedent that puts you in legal jeopardy. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 11, 2025

She’s used to slandering anyone she likes in Congress.

You realize your X account doesn't carry the same protections to defame people that you enjoy during congressional proceedings? https://t.co/mwHcxiZGvv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2025

None of them really care about transparency in the Epstein case and never have.

4 posts. None during the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/PBkElGcUSd — Magills (@magills_) July 11, 2025

Its just more rampant TDS.

This is a LIE and I hope Trump sues you into oblivion. You are despicable. https://t.co/lhFQV0Ib3f — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 11, 2025

You'd think AOC would be in favour of grabbing the means of reproduction. https://t.co/bzHwSt7x32 pic.twitter.com/WdbFDkFMQW — The Artist Formerly Known (@aresteanu) July 11, 2025

Should Trump send your defamation subpoena to the Bronx or Yorktown Heights? — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) July 11, 2025

AOC could find herself visiting court fairly regularly in the near future.

Tom Homan, serving as Border Czar in the Trump administration, recently confirmed that AOC is under federal investigation for allegedly employing an undocumented immigrant on her congressional staff, raising questions about potential violations of immigration laws amid their ongoing public disputes over enforcement policies.

NEW: Border Czar Tom Homan Announces AOC Now Under Federal Investigation for Employing Illegal Alien on Her Staff and Helping Other Illegals Evade ICE | Cullen Linebarger, The Gateway Pundit



AOC is officially in serious hot legal water with the Trump Administration for her open… pic.twitter.com/OwlWIc6KPm — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) July 2, 2025

* * *

