Leading Democrat Calls For Reparations For Illegal Immigrants

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

As Chicago and other blue cities move toward reparations for African Americans, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D, Wa.) wants reparations for illegal immigrants for the trauma caused by immigration enforcement.

At the same time, various Democrats are making clear that they want to entirely defund and eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

So, after the Biden Administration allowed in millions over an open border, Democrats would eliminate ICE and some like Jayapal would pay illegal immigrants reparations.

Rep. Jayapal declared on Friday:

“They need to be brought before us, and they need to be held account [sic] for the trauma that they have created, and we are going to have to have some form of reparation for the kids and the families that have been traumatized through all of this.”

While not calling for reparations, other democrats have picked up the theme that someone has to pay for the trauma caused by immigration enforcement.

Rep. Maxine Dexter (D, Or.) echoed the mantra of Democratic members that “The administration has terrorized our communities and mine in the Willamette Valley.”

Rep. Christian Menefee (D-TX) told constituents, “I can’t imagine seeing my kid in a jail cell just because of where he was born, just because of what language he speaks at home.”

Jayapal fought back tears in her “shadow hearing” on Friday after calling for reparations, stating, “I still cannot believe that we are doing this to our own children.”

U.S.-born President Donald Trump is the outsider, Jayapal argued:

“When the founders put into the Constitution the idea that Congress would have power, they assumed that the party that was in control of Congress would stand up to a dictatorial, authoritarian president.”

Jayapal did not mention the many American children killed by what she called “our” migrants.

The question becomes, if more groups get reparations, when does this become a form of wealth redistribution?

Indeed, according to these members, much of the country has been traumatized by the Trump Administration.

What is missing in cities like Chicago facing economic meltdowns is any notion of financial limits.

Instead, Democrats are pushing tax hikes and wealth taxes to cover bloated budgets and growing deficits.

* * * Pramila would HATE it if you bought this beef