Leaked Emails Show EPA Sought To Discredit Scientist After Ohio Train Derailment Disaster

Via American Greatness,

Leaked emails from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show that the agency sought to discredit an independent scientist who questioned official data on contamination following the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and fire in February 2023.

Following the official EPA announcement that were no dangerous levels of toxins in the area and that it was safe for residents to return home, independent testing expert Scott Smith reported finding high levels of dioxins in the soil in East Palestine.

According to News Nation, when Smith’s findings were reported in spring of 2023, former EPA administrator Judith Enck said the agency should pay attention to Smith’s test results.

Instead of taking new samples and doing similar testing, leaked emails show that the EPA began collecting Smith’s personal information and monitoring his actions in an effort to discredit the environmental scientist.

NEW emails show after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio Democrat’s EPA worked to discredit scientists who tested the soil and air



🚨 They even put scientists under surveillance using drones to monitor their movements



“The Environmental Protection Agency is supposed… pic.twitter.com/THjy2pAHJr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 20, 2025

Smith’s personal information and whereabouts were distributed to more than 50 EPA employees, his dog’s picture was circulated and drones were documented hovering near the scientist on multiple occasions.

Lesley Pacey, with the Government Accountability Project, told NewsNation that the EPA’s response was “troubling” since it was a matter of public health.

Pacey said, “What the EPA seems to have done here in East Palestine is that they were more interested in controlling the narrative and controlling what was going out to the community, from the community and back to the community,” adding, “They were definitely controlling the narrative of nothing to see here, no long-term health impacts.”

* * *

We've sold a TON of these lighter / flashlight combos...

Buy one for each vehicle...

Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back

Smith, who has been to East Palestine more than 30 times, said the money spent on surveilling him would have been better spent on testing the soil and water for toxins from the train cars that burned.

Smith said, “They don’t want to look for the full spectrum of chemicals that I look for, and instead of sitting down with me and having a dialogue for the benefit of the community, they launched this smear campaign. They’re clearly not serving the community they’re supposed to protect. And it’s not just East Palestine. It’s a systemic thing.”

Smith has since met with Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who called him an extraordinary advocate for the people affected by the disaster.