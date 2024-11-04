Leaked NBC Election Night Rehearsal Shows Trump Winning Swing States

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Footage has leaked online of an NBC News dry run of election night, and interestingly it shows president Trump winning the swing states.

The mock election night scenario is accompanied by a chyron stating “THIS IS A TEST,” and has NBC anchors covering wins for Trump in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

“Right now, it looks like there’s a big crack in Michigan,” one of the anchors is heard saying.

“Saginaw, Michigan, this is really big for Donald Trump. Joe Biden won it in 2020, but this time it’s going to Trump. If he does that in Michigan, it’s a good sign for him,” one of them says in the clip.

Pointing to a map showing Trump heading to victory, an anchor comments, “Kamala Harris only has a couple of ways to get there,” pointing particularly to Pennsylvania.

The footage shows that even with Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Minnesota and Virginia voting blue, Kamala falls short with 247 electoral votes.

The leaked footage also suggests Republican gains in both the Senate and House.

As we highlighted last week, a news station in Pennsylvania was forced to apologize for flashing up the US presidential election results in the state as part of a “test” that wasn’t supposed to be seen by viewers.

The ‘results’ showed Kamala beating Trump by 52 per cent to 47 per cent of the vote.

Most final polls are calling it for Trump. A fresh AtlasIntel swing state poll shows Trump leading in all seven states.

In 2020 they were the most accurate pollster, and now they also have Trump leading nationally by 2 points.

JUST IN: AtlasIntel, the most accurate pollster of 2020, releases their official swing state poll showing Donald Trump leading in every swing state.



The poll shows Trump leading in Arizona and Nevada by a very comfortable margin.



North Carolina: Trump +3.4

Georgia: Trump +2.5… pic.twitter.com/W8EJvnIsKP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 3, 2024

