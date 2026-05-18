Five Dead After San Diego Mosque Shooting

Updated: San Diego police responded Monday to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont area, where authorities say the threat was quickly neutralized but at least three people were killed five adults are reported dead, including the two suspected gunmen - who appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

🚨 NOW: The children at the Islamic Center active shooting in San Diego were EVACUATED by armed police officers, and the threat is reportedly gone



The school is PreK-3



Terrifying. 🙏🏻



Thankfully, the location is NOT as crowded as it would've been on a Friday pic.twitter.com/e9PI6H1klt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2026

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue around 11:40 a.m. after reports of multiple shots fired at the center, which houses the county’s largest mosque and the Bright Horizon Academy school. A heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT teams, converged on the scene within minutes as children and others were evacuated from the building. Aerial footage showed groups of young students walking hand-in-hand away from the site, surrounded by scores of police vehicles.

By early afternoon, police declared the threat “neutralized” and the scene contained. High-level law enforcement sources told local outlets that two suspects were found dead nearby from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Council on American-Islamic Relations confirmed at least one fatality among the mosque community, bringing the reported death toll to three. Details on additional injuries remained limited as the investigation unfolded.

The Islamic Center, a prominent hub for prayer, education and community events in a mixed residential and commercial neighborhood, was not in the midst of formal prayers at the time of the shooting but was active with students and staff. CAIR officials condemned the violence, noting the fear it spread through the Muslim community and families with children at the attached school. “No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying,” the group said in a statement.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he was monitoring the situation closely and receiving updates from law enforcement. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed the governor had been briefed, with the state Office of Emergency Services coordinating support. A reunification site was set up for families, and neighbors in the immediate area were initially told to shelter in place.

US police have responded to a shooting at a mosque in California, with officials saying the threat had been ‘neutralised.’



The area around the Islamic Centre of San Diego was locked down, after witnesses said they heard dozens of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/5T44LULrCL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 18, 2026

As of late Monday afternoon, police had not released the identities of the victims or suspects, nor any information on a possible motive. Homicide investigators remained on scene, and a media staging area was established nearby. The white-domed mosque sits amid homes, apartments and nearby Middle Eastern businesses, in a part of Clairemont Mesa that saw an otherwise ordinary Monday morning turn into a scene of chaos and loss.

This remains a developing story. Authorities urged the public to rely on official updates from the San Diego Police Department as more information becomes available.