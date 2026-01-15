"The Left Is Coming For Us"; Larry Klayman Warns "It's Going To Get More And More Violent"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned Attorney Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and later Freedom Watch USA, has long predicted (along with other top intel experts) increasing violence from the Left in a Marxist style Bolshevik Revolution.

As money is cut off by the Trump Administration and legal pressure mounts for prosecuting Democrats for everything from fraud to sedition, you can expect the Left to dramatically increase the violence to try to destabilize America. Klayman explains, “Here’s what’s going to happen..."

"Department of Homeland Security Secretary Noem has a death warrant on her. They are chanting ‘kill Kristi Noem.’ It’s going to get more and more violent. The more they are checked legally, the more set back on their heels legally, the more violent they become, that is why the American people need to arm up. They need to be prepared. Don’t use weapons offensively, but defensively. The Left is coming for us. . .. It’s going to get extremely violent. That is their intention. That is their desire, and that is what’s going to happen.”

What got the Left to increase the violence? Klayman says, “I believe the trigger was Venezuela a week or so ago..."

" We knew that was going to have a ripple effect, and it means business. The President has cut off money, not just to Cuba, Iran and China with regard to oil revenues, but it shows his strength of resolve, and they frankly freak out over that. Then there are the ICE activities in Minnesota, which is one of the most corrupt and left-leaning states in this country. The Left is panicking, and they were always going to go to violence. That is their modus operandi. That is the Bolshevik way of doing things. That’s Karl Marx, and the way the Soviet Union was brought down by the communists. These people are communists. They are Islamists. There are good Muslims, but these are not those. They are united in the form of Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz and that crazy mayor Jacob Frey. They are using Minnesota as ground zero to do this.”

Other big legal news is a grand jury empaneled in Florida, which is going to look into partisan investigations on President Trump, including an FBI raid of his home at Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Klayman says:

“We do have a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, which is the same district where I practice, and it is also the same district where Judge Aileen Cannon is. She is probably the one who empaneled this grand jury. She found President Trump did not commit any violations with regard to the documents found at Mar-a-Lago. There is a reason why it was filed in Fort Pierce.”

Klayman says some Republicans in Congress are not totally committed to stopping the fraud and crime of the Left. Klayman points out:

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace went to the oversight committee and asked for a subpoena to be issued for Ilhan Omar with regard to marrying her brother, with regard to tax fraud and all kinds of illegal acts. Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan denied the request of Mace. That is unbelievable!”

There is much more in the 42-minute interview.

