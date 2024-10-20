print-icon
Left McTriggered After Trump Does Fun Publicity Stunt

by Tyler Durden
On Sunday, Donald Trump poked fun at Kamala Harris' dubious claim that she 'worked at McDonald's and made fries,' by going to a McDonald's and making fries, plus working the drive-thru.

Ding, fries are done!

Memes have been made.

McTriggered!

While most on the right thought it was a fun pre-election publicity stunt, it really triggered the left - which didn't know what to do.

The sourpusses even posted a gotcha! Suggesting that because the McDonald's closed for Trump's event, the whole thing was staged. Well, duh. The guy was only almost assassinated twice (or thrice) and this is for fun.

Tim Walz had jazz hands of fury - and despite all the lies, insisting that Kamala Harris actually worked there. We're sure he's not lying this time too.

Even Matt Drudge opined (2016 Matt, blink twice if you need help).

Hilariously, The Atlantic's David Frum revealed he doesn't know the difference between grilling and frying (and earned a nice ratio).

This is how you know the publicity stunt worked...

