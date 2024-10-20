Left McTriggered After Trump Does Fun Publicity Stunt

On Sunday, Donald Trump poked fun at Kamala Harris' dubious claim that she 'worked at McDonald's and made fries,' by going to a McDonald's and making fries, plus working the drive-thru.

President Trump serves fries to a Fox 29 Philly crew in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/hUnVM4b9OR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Ding, fries are done!

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump is killing it on his first day on the job at McDonalds. Perfectly salted hot crispy fries. pic.twitter.com/DTH2cdGkEI — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 20, 2024

Memes have been made.

🚨BREAKING: New McDonalds ad featuring Trump just dropped! pic.twitter.com/frJN5yQz3s — Jason Rink (@TheJasonRink) October 20, 2024

McTriggered!

While most on the right thought it was a fun pre-election publicity stunt, it really triggered the left - which didn't know what to do.

If @McDonalds will hire adjudicated rapists and 34x convicted felons, I'm never eating there again. https://t.co/YR0uvZdHxQ — Eccentrical Foodie☮️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦💙🫏 #TeamHarris (@FoodieEccentric) October 21, 2024

The sourpusses even posted a gotcha! Suggesting that because the McDonald's closed for Trump's event, the whole thing was staged. Well, duh. The guy was only almost assassinated twice (or thrice) and this is for fun.

So awesome! @realDonaldTrump working at McDonald’s today (something Kommiela never did) has triggered the worst people on the left! The meltdown is WILD. https://t.co/dgnrJLBplM — Jase (@JaseSTL) October 20, 2024

Cope and seethe https://t.co/hG9Tee3gW5 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2024

Tim Walz had jazz hands of fury - and despite all the lies, insisting that Kamala Harris actually worked there. We're sure he's not lying this time too.

This guy spent decades stiffing workers pay, cut overtime benefits for millions of people, and opposed any effort to raise the minimum wage.



You know who has actually worked at McDonald's, joined workers on picket lines, and fights for working people? @KamalaHarris. https://t.co/QzFMVLiuaj — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 20, 2024

Even Matt Drudge opined (2016 Matt, blink twice if you need help).

Hilariously, The Atlantic's David Frum revealed he doesn't know the difference between grilling and frying (and earned a nice ratio).

This is how you know the publicity stunt worked...