Left-Wing Judge Orders "Maryland Father" Migrant Released From ICE Custody

A left-wing federal judge in Maryland has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant, directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to free him by 5 p.m. EST today.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that the federal government lacked lawful authority to continue detaining Garcia, accused of smuggling migrants within the U.S.

He has also been accused of being a member of the foreign terrorist organization MS-13.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is not a “Maryland Man”—he is an MS-13 gang member involved in human trafficking who entered the United States illegally. His deportation to El Salvador was always going to be the end result.@TriciaOhio pic.twitter.com/bd3s8wHM2T — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 15, 2025

Xinis noted that his confinement appeared "constitutionally infirm" because there was no final deportation order on record and officials had failed to take reasonable steps to secure a lawful destination for removal.

The Trump administration previously admitted it mistakenly deported Garcia to El Salvador earlier this year, where he was jailed in the CECOT maximum-security prison before being flown back to the U.S. to face human smuggling charges in Tennessee.

Left-wing corporate media and Democrats routinely identified the accused migrant smuggler as a "Maryland Father" ...

Notice how the "Maryland Father" corporate media stories suddenly erupted earlier this year - there is an information war underway by the Democratic Party and their MSM cheerleaders. Time for this term to surge once again...

The Justice Department could still appeal the ruling, and Trump officials may attempt to initiate new immigration proceedings against the migrant. Separately, Garcia still faces federal smuggling charges in Nashville.