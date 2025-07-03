Leftist Activist Calls For Sanctions On America, Has Deep Ties To Democrat NGO Network

Far-left and unhinged social justice warrior Elie Mystal has sparked controversy with remarks suggesting that America "needs to be sanctioned," and calling the country "a menace to peaceful people" and "the bad guys." His comments reflect an alarming trend on the left toward anti-American rhetoric—resembling propaganda straight out of the playbook of foreign adversaries.

Two crazed leftists, two cameras, nothing is shocking . Mystal told Joy Reid:

"Our country needs to be sanctioned. We are the bad guys on the world stage. We are a menace everywhere at this point. When does the international community decide that enough is enough?"

Elie Mystal: "Our country is THE bad guy on the world stage. The world needs to stand against America. Sanction us." pic.twitter.com/3OjPx52Ryn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2025

While Mystal is not a Democratic Party official, he maintains deep ties to the Democratic Party's NGO machine. Public records show he serves as an officer at "Demand Justice," a far-left judicial advocacy group. Closely connected to it are "Demand Justice PAC" and a related entity just one degree removed, known as the "Demand Justice Initiative."

Most intriguing within this Demand Justice activist network—just one spoke of the Democratic Party's broader, dark-money-funded propaganda machine that wages an informational war on the American—is its founder, Ezra Reese.

According to Elias Law Group, Ezra Reese is the "Political Law Chair."

Recall that the White House recently published a press release titled "Preventing Abuses of the Legal System and the Federal Courts," in which the Trump administration cited the Elias Law Group as an example of "grossly unethical misconduct."

Recent examples of grossly unethical misconduct are far too common. For instance, in 2016, Marc Elias, founder and chair of Elias Law Group LLP, was deeply involved in the creation of a false "dossier" by a foreign national designed to provide a fraudulent basis for Federal law enforcement to investigate a Presidential candidate in order to alter the outcome of the Presidential election. Elias also intentionally sought to conceal the role of his client — failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — in the dossier. -WH

Returning to Mystal, his affiliations with these far-left nonprofits closely tied to Deep State Democrats raise legitimate questions about the independence of his commentary. It increasingly appears that some Democratic operatives are using high-profile activists as little more than amplifiers of anti-American propaganda ... One has to wonder if this alarming propaganda is being faciliated by foreign adversaries...