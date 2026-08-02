Leftist Activists Establish 'Autonomous Zone' In Madison

Authored by Ben Sellers via Headline USA,

Far-left activists with apparent ties to the Democratic Socialists of America recently established their own autonomous zone in Wisconsin's capital city, Madison.

Activist Carlos LeMar Dixon confronts Madison Police Chief John Patterson during a press conference about the shooting death of Corey Ruiz. / IMAGE: @CollinRugg via X

The tent cities have become a familiar sight in far-left cities where the destructive and disruptive occupation is openly encouraged by government officials.

Protestors are preparing for rain here on Willy and Baldwin Streets but show no signs of packing up following a statement from @SatyaForMadison last night. pic.twitter.com/8e4WRBGngW — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 31, 2026

Investigative reporter Andy Ngo noted that similar protests had occurred in Minneapolis and Seattle, both of which were ground zero for BLM riots during 2020's ironically dubbed "summer of love."

Far-left extremists in Madison, Wisc. have erected an autonomous zone with check points and booby traps in memory of violent thug and deadbeat dad Corey Ruiz.



The far-left have done this type of public occupation in multiple cities like Minneapolis and Seattle. Local left-wing… pic.twitter.com/qGb3K4khCE — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2026

Seattle's 2020 autonomous zone, alternately called the CHAZ and the CHOP, became a haven for lawlessness and, eventually, murder.

Wisconsin-based conservative activist Eric Bott, a regional vice president at Americans for Prosperity, alleged that the democratic socialist officials in charge of Madison's municipal government were "providing financial support and protection" to the current insurrection.

This is the FRHAZ in Madison.



The Francesca Hong Autonomous Zone.



You're not allowed to walk these public streets.



The local Democrat Socialist government is providing financial support and protection.



Do you want this in Neenah, Rapids, or Racine? pic.twitter.com/bUf2VIcufG — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) August 1, 2026

The far-left occupiers purported to be demonstrating on behalf of Corey Ruiz, a serial criminal who was killed on July 22 after allegedly stabbing a police officer during an altercation.

Ruiz's lengthy rap sheet included eight prior convictions over a 17-year period for charges including resisting, obstructing, threatening or injuring police officers.

Further feeding the perception that the insurrection was being conducted with the blessing and imprimatur of city officials was a press conference the day after Ruiz's death, during which a group of activists, led by local real-estate agent Carlos LeMar Dixon, hijacked a police press conference.

Press conference descends into chaos after police surrender the mic to an unhinged lunatic following the shooting of Corey Ruiz in Wisconsin.



Ruiz was shot by officers after he allegedly pulled a knife on them.



One of the most insane press conferences I've seen. Maybe arrest… pic.twitter.com/MWHL0rplPj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2026

Dixon, who is believed to be staging a write-in campaign for governor, previously admitted to stealing the campaign signs of rival candidates.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.