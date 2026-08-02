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Leftist Activists Establish 'Autonomous Zone' In Madison

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Ben Sellers via Headline USA,

Far-left activists with apparent ties to the Democratic Socialists of America recently established their own autonomous zone in Wisconsin's capital city, Madison.

Activist Carlos LeMar Dixon confronts Madison Police Chief John Patterson during a press conference about the shooting death of Corey Ruiz. / IMAGE: @CollinRugg via X

The tent cities have become a familiar sight in far-left cities where the destructive and disruptive occupation is openly encouraged by government officials.

Investigative reporter Andy Ngo noted that similar protests had occurred in Minneapolis and Seattle, both of which were ground zero for BLM riots during 2020's ironically dubbed "summer of love."

Seattle's 2020 autonomous zone, alternately called the CHAZ and the CHOP, became a haven for lawlessness and, eventually, murder.

Wisconsin-based conservative activist Eric Bott, a regional vice president at Americans for Prosperity, alleged that the democratic socialist officials in charge of Madison's municipal government were "providing financial support and protection" to the current insurrection.

The far-left occupiers purported to be demonstrating on behalf of Corey Ruiz, a serial criminal who was killed on July 22 after allegedly stabbing a police officer during an altercation.

Ruiz's lengthy rap sheet included eight prior convictions over a 17-year period for charges including resisting, obstructing, threatening or injuring police officers.

Further feeding the perception that the insurrection was being conducted with the blessing and imprimatur of city officials was a press conference the day after Ruiz's death, during which a group of activists, led by local real-estate agent Carlos LeMar Dixon, hijacked a police press conference.

Dixon, who is believed to be staging a write-in campaign for governor, previously admitted to stealing the campaign signs of rival candidates.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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