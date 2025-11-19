Leftist Berlin Mayoral Candidate Calls For Voting-Rights For All Migrants

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

The Left Party’s (Die Linke) newly-chosen lead candidate for next year’s state election has called to extend voting rights to all migrants living in the capital, including those who do not hold German citizenship.

Elif Eralp’s remarks were delivered during a party strategy meeting on Saturday, where 163 delegates met ahead of the September 2026 Berlin House of Representatives election.

The 44-year-old told delegates, “Let’s make history,” after being elected as the party’s top candidate. Every Berliner aged 16 and older is eligible to vote in the 2026 election under the current legal framework, but German constitutional law restricts voting in federal and state elections to citizens. Her proposal would therefore require fundamental legal change.

The Left Party had already promoted Eralp as its preferred figurehead in October, describing her as “courageous, determined, and an advocate for all those who keep things running here.” One of her main policies has been expanding rights for migrants. She said that people with a migration background constitute almost half of Berlin’s population and are “not just part of the cityscape.” Referring to both economic migrants and asylum seekers, she said these groups “contribute to shaping this city and this country every day.”

Eralp argued that this contribution should entitle non-citizens to a right to vote. She stated:

“Of course, they should also have the right to vote, regardless of whether they hold a German passport,” calling this a “democratic given.”

She also criticised the CDU, accusing the party of pandering to the AfD and creating divisions in the capital.

An Insa poll published at the end of October placed the Left Party at 17 percent in Berlin, behind the CDU, and ahead of the SPD and the Greens, which currently occupy third and fifth place respectively. On those numbers, the Left Party could form a coalition with the SPD and the Greens after the 2026 election. As the largest party of the three, Eralp could feasibly become the next Berlin mayor.

Eralp has served as deputy chair of the Berlin Left Party since May 2025. She has been a member of the Berlin House of Representatives since 2021, where she acts as deputy parliamentary group chair and spokesperson for migration and anti-discrimination.

She also linked her campaign to developments abroad, referring to the recent election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York.

“Millions of people cast their votes for a good life for all and for a city that everyone can afford,” she said. “If a leftist can win in New York, then they can just as easily win in Berlin.”

She said Mamdani represents a policy that rejects the idea that a city should work only for wealthy residents, adding:

“Whether in New York or Berlin, in Marzahn or Manhattan – we all want a good life.”

Berliners are scheduled to vote on Sept. 20, 2026.

